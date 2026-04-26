We can bridge seed access in the face of global disruptions

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Different varieties of indigenous cereals on display. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard].

As we celebrate International Seed Day today, we are reminded that seed is the beginning of life, in times of peace and war. For farmers, the producers of our food, feed/fodder, and industrial raw materials, access to quality seed in the right quantities and at the right time remains a persistent challenge.

In my 22 years as a technology transfer and advocacy expert, I have consistently observed that limited access to quality seed remains a common constraint. This situation has shown little sign of change without deliberate and inclusive interventions.

Evidence from the 2024 Africa Seed Sector Performance Index underscores this reality: only one African country, South Africa, scored 8 out of 10, indicating that most countries still fall below what would be considered a strong and efficient seed system. Challenges in seed systems affect all of us. Poor-quality or unavailable seed leads to low productivity, meaning farmers harvest less despite investing in other inputs. Limited access to seed also affects the availability of feed/fodder, driving up the cost of livestock products.

Several factors contribute to limited seed access, including inadequate research, high seed costs, weak policies, poor soil health, and, increasingly, the impacts of climate change. While identifying these challenges is necessary, it is not sufficient. Practical and scalable solutions are needed.

The government and other development partners have contributed to improving seed systems, particularly through policy reforms like enhancing cross-border seed trade. However, Africa still relies partly on seed imports from regions such as Europe, America, and Asia.

Global disruptions further expose the vulnerability of this dependence. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, have negatively affected sea transport, the primary means of moving agricultural commodities.

Seed and related inputs are not exempt. For a continent largely dependent on rainfed agriculture, planting seasons cannot wait for global stability. Missed seasons translate directly into lost production, affecting food and feed availability for multiple cycles.

In response, there is a growing need to strengthen locally driven solutions. Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International has been supporting youth and women to participate in community-level seed production.

In 2025 alone, youth and young women engaged through these initiatives produced and sold 95 metric tons of assorted seed, generating approximately Sh19 million. Beyond improving access to seed, this approach creates employment and income opportunities for young people.

Given the realities and diversity of agricultural systems in Africa, it is essential to diversify seed solutions to build resilience. Both formal and informal seed systems must be supported to complement each other in ensuring timely access to quality seed. In many rural communities, where purchasing power is limited, community-driven seed systems offer a practical and accessible alternative.

To ensure quality and reliability within these systems, investments are needed in training, an affordable financing mechanism, and supportive infrastructure. Strengthening these areas will enhance seed resilience and help safeguard agricultural production.

This International Seed Day, we must face a stark reality: Africa cannot depend solely on external systems to meet its seed needs. Building strong, inclusive, and locally anchored seed systems, especially those that empower youth and women, will be key to ensuring food security.

-Agricultural economist, Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International