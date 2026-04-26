Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

We can bridge seed access in the face of global disruptions

By Kennedy Oyugi | Apr. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Different varieties of indigenous cereals on display. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard].

As we celebrate International Seed Day today, we are reminded that seed is the beginning of life, in times of peace and war. For farmers, the producers of our food, feed/fodder, and industrial raw materials, access to quality seed in the right quantities and at the right time remains a persistent challenge.

In my 22 years as a technology transfer and advocacy expert, I have consistently observed that limited access to quality seed remains a common constraint. This situation has shown little sign of change without deliberate and inclusive interventions.

Evidence from the 2024 Africa Seed Sector Performance Index underscores this reality: only one African country, South Africa, scored 8 out of 10, indicating that most countries still fall below what would be considered a strong and efficient seed system. Challenges in seed systems affect all of us. Poor-quality or unavailable seed leads to low productivity, meaning farmers harvest less despite investing in other inputs. Limited access to seed also affects the availability of feed/fodder, driving up the cost of livestock products.

Several factors contribute to limited seed access, including inadequate research, high seed costs, weak policies, poor soil health, and, increasingly, the impacts of climate change. While identifying these challenges is necessary, it is not sufficient. Practical and scalable solutions are needed.

The government and other development partners have contributed to improving seed systems, particularly through policy reforms like enhancing cross-border seed trade. However, Africa still relies partly on seed imports from regions such as Europe, America, and Asia.

Global disruptions further expose the vulnerability of this dependence. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, have negatively affected sea transport, the primary means of moving agricultural commodities.

Seed and related inputs are not exempt. For a continent largely dependent on rainfed agriculture, planting seasons cannot wait for global stability. Missed seasons translate directly into lost production, affecting food and feed availability for multiple cycles.

In response, there is a growing need to strengthen locally driven solutions. Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International has been supporting youth and women to participate in community-level seed production.

In 2025 alone, youth and young women engaged through these initiatives produced and sold 95 metric tons of assorted seed, generating approximately Sh19 million. Beyond improving access to seed, this approach creates employment and income opportunities for young people.

Given the realities and diversity of agricultural systems in Africa, it is essential to diversify seed solutions to build resilience. Both formal and informal seed systems must be supported to complement each other in ensuring timely access to quality seed. In many rural communities, where purchasing power is limited, community-driven seed systems offer a practical and accessible alternative.

To ensure quality and reliability within these systems, investments are needed in training, an affordable financing mechanism, and supportive infrastructure. Strengthening these areas will enhance seed resilience and help safeguard agricultural production.

This International Seed Day, we must face a stark reality: Africa cannot depend solely on external systems to meet its seed needs. Building strong, inclusive, and locally anchored seed systems, especially those that empower youth and women, will be key to ensuring food security.

-Agricultural economist, Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

International Seed Day 2024 Africa Seed Sector Performance Index Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation International Agricultural Systems
.

Latest Stories

What your body's natural smell reveals about you
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
1 hr ago
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
1 hr ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
By Philip Muasya 1 hr ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
By Boniface Mithika 1 hr ago
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
By Phares Mutembei 1 hr ago
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved