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The judiciary: where delay becomes routine and urgency optional. [File, Standard]

The Kenyan Judiciary is a marvel of patience. It teaches endurance. It refines expectation. It reminds litigants that justice is not merely a destination, but a long, meditative journey. At the centre of this excellence sits the registry. Here, typed proceedings are handled with admirable calm. There is no rush. No panic. No reckless urgency. One must admire the restraint. After all, why should a document that determines the fate of an appeal be hurried? Legal scholars have long noted that judicial systems around the world struggle with delay and inefficiency, often as part of deeper institutional rhythms. Kenya, it seems, has perfected this rhythm into an art form. Typed proceedings arrive when they are ready. Not when requested. Not when needed. When ready. And when they finally emerge, they carry a unique character. Grammar bends. Sentences wander. Meaning becomes interpretive. It is less a transcript and more a creative reconstruction. A living document. Open to imagination.

Precision, after all, can be overrated. Appeal judges are thus given a rare privilege. They go beyond merely reading the record. They engage with it. They decipher. They reconstruct. They participate in a subtle intellectual exercise. One might even call it jurisprudential improvisation. This is innovation. The High Court, too, plays its part with quiet brilliance. Proceedings are recorded. Carefully. Faithfully. And then, like fine wine, they are stored. Access is not immediate. Nor should it be. Good things take time. Requests are made. Time passes. Follow-ups are written. Silence responds. It is a system that encourages persistence, you know! And then comes the most elegant feature of all. ‘Facilitation’. A beautiful word. Gentle. Civil. Almost charitable. It does not speak like the corruption you see in corridors of deals, but it has an aspect of cooperation. It is not bribery, just our African virtue of appreciation. Here, the registry reveals its true genius. For those who wish to move faster, an option exists. A small gesture. A token of gratitude. And suddenly, the system awakens. Files move. Proceedings appear. Recordings surface. Efficiency, it turns out, has always been available. It simply required motivation. Research on judicial systems has observed, with some irony, that delays can become functional tools within bureaucracies, sometimes shaping incentives and behaviour. Kenya’s judicial registry has refined this into a user-responsive model. Delay for the patient. Speed for the appreciative. The choice is empowering, is it not?

Of course, advocates have embraced this system wholeheartedly. They understand its elegance. They participate in it. They sustain it. Quietly. Efficiently. Reliably. They feed what might be called a modest ecosystem. A small, growing creature. Harmless at first. Then necessary. Then indispensable. An ogre, if one insists on harsh language. But why be harsh? This is collaboration. Each facilitation strengthens the system. Each payment oils the wheels. Each silence preserves harmony. Soon, everything works beautifully for those who understand the rules. And rules, after all, are the foundation of law. There is also a deeper philosophical achievement here. The Constitution promises access to justice. The registry adds nuance. It introduces layers. Texture. Experience. Justice is no longer flat. It is dynamic. One litigant waits. Another moves. One file gathers dust. Another glides through. It is a system rich in contrast. Almost poetic. Scholars and writers on this subject of effective judiciaries have long reminded us that delays and corruption, when intertwined, can reshape access to justice and public trust. But perhaps this is too pessimistic. Perhaps what we are witnessing is evolution.

A judiciary that adapts.

Even the errors in typed proceedings serve a purpose. They remind us that truth is not fixed. That memory is fragile. Those records are human. Imperfect. Alive. And the delays? They teach patience. Resilience. Financial planning. Justice, in this system, cannot simply be delivered. It is earned. Naturally, some misunderstand. They speak of inefficiency. Of corruption. Of administrative weakness. They cite studies. They complain of a backlog. They call for reform. But reform is a delicate thing. One must be careful not to destroy what works. Because, in its own way, the registry does work. It filters. It selects. It prioritises. It rewards initiative. It encourages relationships. It builds quiet networks of understanding between those who serve and those who seek service. It is, in many ways, a community. And like all communities, it has its language. “Facilitation.” “Follow-up.” “Come next week.” These are rituals. To dismantle them would be to lose something uniquely Kenyan. So we must celebrate the registry. It's patience. It's creativity. Its flexibility. It's quiet responsiveness to encouragement. In a world obsessed with speed, it dares to slow down. In a profession obsessed with precision, it embraces interpretation. A system built on equality, it introduces a kind of variation. And in doing so, it achieves something remarkable. It ensures that justice is never taken for granted.

And so, one must ask, is this inefficiency, or a refined system of selective efficiency? Is delay a failure, or simply a price list written in invisible ink? When a record appears only after “appreciation,” is that a coincidence or quiet policy? Perhaps the registry is not broken at all, but perfectly aligned with an unwritten code. And if justice moves faster for those who pay, is it still blind or just well-informed? Good morning to the registry officials of the Judiciary of Kenya, hurray!