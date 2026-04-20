What Iran war has revealed about JKIA and Kenya Airways

The latest convulsions in the Middle East have cast an unexpected spotlight on Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), underscoring its quiet but consequential role in global aviation. Long regarded as a regional hub, the airport has, in recent days, functioned as a vital artery in the circulation of international passengers and cargo.
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