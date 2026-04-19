Pope in Africa shines light on Church's rising influence on Gen Z

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Pope Leo XIV is welcomed by Angola's President Joao Lourenco upon arrival at the "4 de Fevereiro" Luanda International Airport in Luanda, on April 18, 2026. [AFP]

The Pope is in Africa, the continent with the world’s youngest and fastest-growing population, and that fact alone should command attention.

As Pope Leo XIV travels across Africa, his visit highlights a deeper truth: Africa is not on the margins of the Church’s future, but at its center.

In demographic, spiritual, and cultural terms, the continent represents one of the most decisive frontiers of the 21st Century.

The Catholic Church understands this. Its presence in Africa is not accidental; it reflects a recognition that where the young are, there the future is being formed.

And if Africa holds such a central place in the future of humanity, then the Catholic Church’s influence among the young, especially Generation Z, cannot be underestimated.

The Catholic Church is not merely one influence among many shaping Generation Z; it is arguably the greatest change agent among them.

While many assume that Gen Z is being formed primarily by technology, entertainment, social media, and political activism, these forces often shape trends more than character.

They command attention, but they do not always build conviction. They stir emotion, but they rarely provide lasting meaning. If true change is measured not by popularity but by the power to transform lives, values, communities, and the future of society, then the Catholic Church stands in a category of its own.

Generation Z is growing up in a world overflowing with information yet starved of wisdom. They are more connected than any generation before them, yet many struggle with loneliness, anxiety, confusion about identity, and a deep lack of purpose.

They are told to create their own truth, yet are left burdened by uncertainty. They are invited to express themselves endlessly, but are seldom taught how to build a meaningful life.

In such a fractured world, the Catholic Church offers what few institutions still can: truth in confusion, stability in instability, community in loneliness, and purpose in a culture that too often leaves young people spiritually adrift. This is not a small contribution. It is revolutionary.

One of the Church’s greatest strengths is its structure. Unlike modern movements that rise quickly and disappear just as fast, the Catholic Church has endured for centuries because it is built not on fashion, but on foundation.

Through parishes, dioceses, schools, universities, youth ministries, religious orders, and charitable institutions, it reaches people at every level of life. This matters because Gen Z does not only need inspiration; they need formation.

They need guidance, discipline, community, and systems that can turn ideals into habits. The Church does not simply tell young people to be better. It accompanies them, teaches them, and gives them a framework within which genuine transformation can take place.

The Catholic Church does not only preach; it serves. Across the world, it runs schools, hospitals, shelters, orphanages, universities, and humanitarian agencies. It meets people in their pain, their search, their hunger, and their need.

Many young people first encounter the Church not through abstract theology, but through education, music, service, charity, counseling, or a sense of belonging. That is precisely why its influence is so powerful: it reaches both mind and heart. It changes people not only by argument, but by presence.

Hunger for answers

The Church also offers something Gen Z needs: intellectual and historical depth. Beneath the stereotype of a distracted generation lies a hunger for serious answers. Young people want to know what is true, what is good, and what makes life worth living.

The Catholic Church has long wrestled with questions of justice, suffering, identity, love and hope. In a world obsessed with novelty, it offers wisdom. In a culture driven by trends, it offers rootedness.

The Catholic Church is also positioned to channel Gen Z’s passion for justice into moral action. Young people care deeply about inequality, human dignity, and the future of the world.

Catholic social teaching meets that concern with compassion and clarity. It offers a moral vision grounded in truth, solidarity, love, and the common good. It calls young people not only to condemn what is broken, but to build what is right.

For these reasons, the Catholic Church remains not simply relevant to Gen Z, but essential to their future. It has the structure to form them, the resources to serve them, the wisdom to guide them, and the spiritual power to transform them.

In an age of confusion, it offers truth. In an age of instability, it offers roots. In an age of despair, it offers hope. If Gen Z truly seeks to change the world, then they may yet discover that the Catholic Church is not behind the times at all; it is one of the greatest forces capable of shaping their generation for the better.

The writer is an advocate of High Court