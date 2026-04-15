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Astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch walk out before traveling to the launch pad to board the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the Artemis II crewed lunar mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 1, 2026. [AFP]

NASA space voyage and Kenyan political goons' race to the abyss

On April 1, 2026, a new generation of astronauts climbed aboard the Orion Spacecraft, NASA’s latest capsule designed specifically for deep space missions, and left the earth on an expedition that marked humanity’s latest push beyond its known limits.

For 10 days, Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen crossed a mark last touched in 1972, stretching the scope of human ingenuity and reminding the entire world with what technology, teamwork and sheer drive can accomplish.

Inside the Orion spacecraft, there was no room for error. Every system, navigation, heat shielding, and life support had to function with precision. Every decision carried consequences that included the survival of the four astronauts.

And the results are there for all to see. Even as they journeyed into deep space, navigating moments where they lost contact with Earth, they relied on science and each other. They trusted in the work of thousands of coworkers at NASA to propel them in the unknown and safely back home with a magnificent splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

The mission was Artemis 11. A celebration of the sheer magnitude of the human mind and what it can accomplish when guided by purpose, ambition and discipline.

And then there is us. In Kenya. Making our own version of ‘outstanding feats.’

While the world stretches its reach with brilliance, exploring the unknown and pushing boundaries of possibility, we are evolving backwards into something far more primitive.

In recent days, the political space has become increasingly disturbing. The attack on Senator Godfrey Otsotsi in Kisumu and the violence witnessed in Kikuyu this past week are not isolated incidents. They reveal a pattern that is gaining momentum, where dissent is not met with argument but with violence.

Word on the streets has it that every politician worth their name has a group of goons mobilised to intimidate opponents, disrupt gatherings and demonstrate fiefdoms. Their logic is, if you do not share my views, you have no right to speak, assemble or even exist in certain spaces.

These groups are no longer working in hiding. They operate in broad daylight with impunity, unleashing chaos even in the presence of security officers. Suddenly, differences in political ideologies, decades after the advent of multiparty democracy, have become grounds for assault and threats to life.

The world out there is advancing not just technically but in human development at its highest level. It is identifying new frontiers to conquer, new knowledge to gain, appreciating the power of collaboration even in diversity. Missions like the Artemis programme reflect the work of thousands of brilliant minds converging, guided by reason to achieve a shared goal.

It cannot be that in Kenya, we are grouping and coordinating with as much precision only to serve destruction and mayhem. This energy, this brilliance in coordination, cannot be for clobbering opponents or disrupting rallies.

The contrast couldn't be more stark. One reality is seeing humanity travelling hundreds of kilometres into space and returning safely, while the other is regressing several kilometres back into intolerance and use of violence to solve differences that could be settled with dialogue.

Kenya ranks highly in academia across Africa. It is not short of promise. We continue to produce some of the continent's finest minds. Our technological advancement proves that. Our global presence proves that. Even our democracy, though strained, proves that.

We have grown. But growth cannot stand alone. We cannot draw the line at external progress and neglect the inward development that calls for tolerance, discipline and the maturity to disagree without descending into chaos.

We belong to the side of humanity that is reaching for the moon. And that party has no room for fragile egos, misplaced anger, tribalism and violence. Whether it is a mission to the moon or a descent into mob mentality, they both start with mindset. One reflects discipline while the other, impulse. One is futuristic, the other drags us backwards.

The Artemis programme is not just a show of brilliance. It is a triumph of discipline, shared goals and self-governance. As a country that prides itself on its intellect and democracy, we can do better.

Ms Wekesa is a development communication consultant