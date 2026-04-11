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Contradictions in rural economies 13 years into devolved governance

By Patrick Muinde | Apr. 11, 2026
President William Ruto joins fish traders at Homa Bay Beach on August 12, 2025. [PCS]

Through the Easter weekend, the gods of adventure took me for a long walk that traversed three counties including Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay. In total, we covered a distance of 204.8 km, 170.5 km of which was walking on foot in five hiking days. The rest was accounted by water bus, ferry and boat rides to access Mbita/Rusinga, Takawiri and Mfangano Islands that were mapped in our hiking route. I was in the company of seven other hikers.

This was my third expedition after a 164 and 120 km traverses of Mombasa - Kilifi and Machakos County in July 2025 and February 2026 respectively. Despite the physical pain and sometimes blisters that come with walking for so long distances and many hours each day, the cheers and love hikers receive from local communities can never be explained in any written words. It is an experience that can only be felt by those who dare to stretch the limits of both the body and soul out there in the wilderness of hiking.

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