Rid our roads of corruption by digitising traffic management

Audio By Vocalize

I am sharply critical of Kenya’s current traffic management practices. The traffic police have turned routine enforcement into a predatory ritual. Matatu and commercial vehicles are stopped with clockwork regularity, not to ensure safety but to trigger the familiar dance of intimidation and extortion. Clause 105 of the Traffic Act, meant to allow lawful vehicle inspections, has become a licence for coercion: Motorists are detained, threatened with ruinous court fines, and offered “concessionary” spot payments to escape.

Officers arrive without cameras or basic evidence tools; police stations lack even rudimentary inspection equipment. The result is a system that breeds frustration, not compliance. There is zero public tracking of stops, leaving abuse invisible and unaccountable. This is predation disguised as law enforcement.

The National Police Service’s core mandate is to fight crime, maintain order and protect life and property. Directing traffic at functioning lights or managing roundabouts is not part of that mandate. It wastes skilled personnel, invites corruption and erodes public trust. The Integrated Public Safety Communication and Surveillance System, built for terrorism and serious crime, is already being misused to favour elite corridors. We cannot allow the same bias to infect everyday traffic management.

Two bold, practical reforms can dismantle this broken system: Digitise the Traffic Occurrence Book and transition the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) into a fully independent National Transport and Safety Commission (NTSC) answerable to Parliament.

First, the digital Traffic Occurrence Book. Replace the dusty manual ledger with a real-time mobile application. An officer on the roadside taps a few dropdown menus — reason for stop, vehicle type, observed infraction — snaps a quick photo or video, and the system automatically logs GPS location, time and officer details. Within seconds the motorist receives an SMS receipt on their phone. Data flows instantly to a secure cloud, accessible to oversight bodies and, in aggregated form, to the public. No more end-of-shift paperwork, no more opportunity to “lose” records, no more verbal threats that vanish without trace. Real-time entry creates an unbreakable audit trail. Evidence is preserved immediately. Motorists leave with proof in hand. Trend analysis becomes possible overnight.

The cost is modest — bulk Android devices and cloud hosting — yet the gain in transparency is immense. Bribery becomes risky when every stop is timestamped and visible.

Second, and equally urgent, is the creation of the National Transport and Safety Commission. NTSA currently sits under the Ministry of Transport, vulnerable to ministerial interference and elite capture. Its Sh1.2 billion in annual fine revenue can be redirected or diluted at will. Public confidence is already low because of licensing delays and perceived favouritism.

The solution is simple: Amend the NTSA Act to transform the authority into an independent commission reporting directly to Parliament, modelled on the United States National Transportation Safety Board and New Zealand’s Transport Accident Investigation Commission. Board members would be appointed through a transparent, multi-stakeholder process rather than by a single minister.

The NTSC would take ownership of the crowdsourced traffic portal, integrate it with the digitised Occurrence Book, and oversee a dedicated traffic management system — cameras, sensors and remote light-control stations — that complements rather than duplicates the IPSCSS.

International experience proves the model works. Independent transport safety bodies in the US, New Zealand, Sweden and Ireland have cut political interference, improved data quality and restored public trust. They treat traffic management as a professional, technical discipline — exactly as air-traffic controllers treat aviation. Kenya’s own Kenya Civil Aviation Authority already demonstrates that separation: Controllers, not police, manage our skies with precision. The same logic must now apply to our roads.