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Former CS's woes and broader painful lessons of the rule of law

By Kinuthia Njoroge | Mar. 27, 2026

Former foreign affairs minister Raphael Tuju at his Entim Sidai home in Karen, Nairobi, on March 3, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Our transformative Constitution is a repository of hard-earned historical lessons about power, restraint, and the inevitability of vulnerability. It embodies what scholars describe as “the discipline of power through law,” a system designed precisely because those who wield authority are often least inclined to limit themselves. Constitutionalism, in this sense, is not an abstract ideal but a lived warning that today’s wielder of power is tomorrow’s subject of it. The painful but valuable lesson embedded within the rule of law is that its protections are universal and temporally fluid in the sense that they do not belong to the strong alone but are ultimately most needed by them when their strength fades.

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Raphael Tuju Rule of Law Constitutionalism Governance
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