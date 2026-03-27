Former CS's woes and broader painful lessons of the rule of law

Our transformative Constitution is a repository of hard-earned historical lessons about power, restraint, and the inevitability of vulnerability. It embodies what scholars describe as “the discipline of power through law,” a system designed precisely because those who wield authority are often least inclined to limit themselves. Constitutionalism, in this sense, is not an abstract ideal but a lived warning that today’s wielder of power is tomorrow’s subject of it. The painful but valuable lesson embedded within the rule of law is that its protections are universal and temporally fluid in the sense that they do not belong to the strong alone but are ultimately most needed by them when their strength fades.