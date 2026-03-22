National Infrastructure Fund key to Kenya's growth

President William Ruto assents to the National Infrastructure Fund Bill at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Recently, the National Assembly received a Bill proposing establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF). Predictably, questions have followed. Why do we need another fund when Kenya already issues bonds that support infrastructure projects?

The concerns are valid. At its core, the National Infrastructure Fund is about restructuring how we finance, prioritise and sustain infrastructure in line with Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). It is a structural upgrade.