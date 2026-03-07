When distant wars trigger disruption locally, stay alert

Audio By Vocalize

Rubble of destroyed buildings is seen at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs, on March 7, 2026. [AFP]

The unfolding military confrontation‍ in the Middle East may appear geographically distant from Nairobi, but it would be a mistake to treat it‍ as strategically remote. In an interconnected world, no serious conflict remains confined to its immediate theatre.

The​ Middle​ East has once again reminded us that when great powers and regional rivals exchange blows, the shocks reverberate far beyond the battlefield. ​Kenya’s position, as articulated by President William Ruto, is clear and consistent. We‍ call for restraint, de-escalation and adherence to international law‍. We urge dialogue over force and diplomacy over escalation. That position is neither evasive nor symbolic‌. It is grounded‍ in principle and shaped by hard experience.‌

The Middle East sits‌ at the heart of global energy supply‍ chains,‍ maritime corridors and financial flows. Any​ sustained instability in that region affects oil prices, shipping routes and investor confidence. For a country like Kenya, integrated into global markets and dependent on predictable trade flows, volatility translates quickly into‌ domestic consequences. Fuel prices rise. Transport‌ costs follow. Food and commodity prices respond in turn. Inflation‌, which often feels local and personal, frequently has geopolitical roots.

For Africa, the implications are ‘immediate and tangible’. Energy price spikes strain public finances. Shipping disruptions affect imports of food, fertiliser and essential commodities.‌ Capital flight unsettles fragile currencies, and currency volatilities​ complicate debt servicing. The continent has little​ appetite for external shocks. It​ i​s therefore imperative that African states speak clearly and consistently in favour of restraint.

There​ is a second​ dimension that demands sober reflection. Kenya has endured scars of violent extremism. Protracted conflicts in the Middle‌ East have, in the past, been weaponised through narratives‌ that travel across borders. Escalation risks inflaming polarising​ rhetoric and deepening ideological fault lines far removed from the original conflict. We must guard against‌ imported tensions fracturing our own social fabric.

At​ the same time, Kenya maintains diverse and constructive relationships across the Middle East.​ Our cooperation with Israel spans agriculture, innovation and technology. Our diplomatic engagement with Iran is conducted within the framework of mutual respect and international norms, and the Islamic Republic is a big importer of Kenyan tea. Our partnerships with Gulf states are critical‌ to labour mobility, remittances, trade‌ and‍ investment. Hundreds of thousands of Kenyans work in the region, contributing both to host economies and to households back home. Their welfare remains a matter of​ priority in our​‍ foreign ​policy matrix.

Kenya‌’s Foreign Policy is not built on‍ binary choices. It is built on sovereign equality, balanced engagement and principled consistency. In moments of tension, this balance becomes even more important. The objective is not‌ to‍ amplify divisions, but to de-emphasise them. Kenya’s voice in global affairs is informed by its own regional responsibilities. We have consistently defended multilateralism because it is in our interest to do so‍.

Our history, from peace‍ mediation efforts in the Horn of Africa to participation in UN peace operations, reflects‌ our ​conviction that durable solutions​ are negotiated rather than imposed. That conviction does not change with‌ geography. It applies whether the conflict is in our neighbourhood​ or thousands of kilometres away- as evidenced by our involvement in Haiti.

Writer is Foreign Affairs, Principal Secretary