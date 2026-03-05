United Opposition should go beyond holding political rallies

Audio By Vocalize

(Center) PLP Leader Martha Karua flanked by (left) Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and (right) ACT Wazalendo party leader Dorothy Semu next to Ex Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other members [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

The United Opposition has a year and a half to prove to Kenyans that indeed it is an alternative government in waiting. It has numbers in and out of Parliament. It has masses out there. Its identity is forming among the electorate. It has all it takes to play a major governance role before the general election in August next year.

Undoubtedly, corruption tops national concerns at least among middle and low-class Kenyans. The government seems unbothered despite billions of shillings continuously being looted. It is unnecessary to reproduce here the publicly available long list of unaccounted-for funds in the counties, in the national government, and in programmes meant to improve living standards. The Auditor General has done a tremendous job in keeping the public, the taxpayers, informed of how public funds are used.

From the scandalous stories of how we built the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) at double the amount our neighbour Tanzania spent on their electric SGR, which is superior to the Kenyan one, to the inflation of construction cost of Talanta Stadium by almost Sh11 billion, as reported in the media, the United Opposition has its job cut out for it before voters decide next year.

The logical thing to do for this power-seeking political outfit is to tackle mega corruption today, not tomorrow, this year, not next year. It has to make a statement of intent. The amazing talent and giftedness in the Opposition have to manifest tangibly. It should push the Kenya Kwanza government to deliver.

The intellectual knowledge on government operation procedures and oratory skills of Edwin Sifuna, Richard Onyonka and Ndindi Nyoro, for example, should be tapped for strategic engagement with the government. Raising accountability issues in the public is, in fact, a necessary service to Kenyans, yet more can be done.

The list of grievances towards the broad-based government will only turn into votes if the power to check government excesses is put to use. While demonstrating how the government has failed Kenyans hits the right chords in the public, hammering the same chorus without practical attempts to right the wrongs will not translate into a superior alternative government in waiting.

Even though it’s not wielding hard power like before, the United Opposition has the necessary constitutional ammunition to pin the government to quality service delivery.

The brilliance and high energy in the United Opposition cannot fail to generate practical push-back strategies to get the government deliver on its mandate. For instance, the financial deficits in critical ministries such as education, health and agriculture can quite easily be sorted out if the massive financial leakages are sealed. But why the leakages? This is the question the Opposition should seek, not just the answers, but an immediate, tangible response to. Children, patients and suffering farmers cannot wait until 2027 for interventions.

I understand “everyone has sinned” on matters of corruption. It is an area of high voltage, given the billions of Kenyan shillings involved in the free-for-all looting.

However, I strongly argue that just because all of us have “sinned” does not justify not stopping the looting. Someone has to have a human heart to introspect, do a mea culpa, and help all of us stop living like we have neither conscience nor the ability to amend our ways.

The United Opposition has the opportunity to be the prodigal son who comes to his senses and returns home seeking forgiveness from his family. The continued high-level plundering of the hard-earned taxpayers’ money has grossly affected job creation, increased the cost of living and raised desperation in millions of households. The cases of Kenyans with mental health issues can only keep on increasing.

Yes, move the masses in political rallies. Mobilise voting bases in whichever way you know best. But also, retreat to reflect on the human resources that you have, as United Opposition, and the supporters who believe you have what it takes to put the government on its toes. This will build momentum and provide a better scorecard come next year when the voter decides.

Dr. Mokua is the Executive Director of the Loyola Centre for Media and Communication