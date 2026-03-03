Expanding tax base key to Kenya's economic prosperity

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Revenue Authority has adopted a data-driven, transparent and forward-looking strategy to broaden the tax base. [Courtesy]

Sustainable prosperity for Kenya cannot be secured through ambition alone; it must be financed, structured, and intentionally built.

A resilient economy depends on a tax system that is fair, broad-based, and growth-oriented. This is why two priorities demand urgent attention.

They include expanding the tax base through smart, data-driven compliance measures and revitalising Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as the backbone of inclusive economic transformation. These priorities are not separate agendas; they are complementary forces that, when aligned, unlock productivity, formalisation, and shared prosperity.

For decades, Kenya’s tax system reflected an older version of the economy, relying heavily on payroll deductions, large formal corporations, and visible employment. But the economy has changed dramatically. Formal employment has grown slowly over the past 15–20 years, while economic activity has diversified.

Banks now operate through over 360,000 agents nationwide. The gig economy is thriving, with digital workers earning from home and abroad. Micro-entrepreneurs run hybrid businesses, blending physical and digital operations, while young graduates form online teams delivering services internationally.

At the same time, the automation of payments has accelerated financial transactions, pushing their cumulative value into the tens of trillions of shillings and reshaping the way commerce is conducted.

While economic activity has evolved, taxation has not kept pace. Therefore, to ensure fiscal stability and secure public services, Kenya must transition from taxing the visible few to capturing the broader economic ecosystem.

A large number of economically active Kenyans own property, consume widely, hold financial assets, receive withholding tax certificates, or engage in business-to-business transactions, yet fail to file tax returns or declare their full income.

By analysing asset, consumption, and financial data, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has identified mismatches between observable wealth and declared income. This is not about suspicion; it is about fairness and arithmetic.

For example, a recent audit of the withholding tax registry exposed significant discrepancies between the income self-declared by taxpayers and the payments reported by their corporate clients.

By leveraging third-party data cross-matching, KRA identified a widespread pattern of under-reporting and the filing of ‘nil returns,’ despite clear evidence of payments for consultancy and professional services.

This data-driven analysis flagged 392,162 firms and high-net-worth individuals, who owe KRA an estimated Sh759.7 billion in unpaid withholding taxes. This massive discrepancy also highlights a major shift toward automated, data-led enforcement in Kenya’s tax administration.

To this end, KRA has adopted a data-driven, transparent and forward-looking strategy to broaden the tax base. First, taxpayers whose filing history does not accurately reflect their economic activity will be engaged in a constructive and facilitative manner. The goal is to prevent the build-up of tax arrears, minimise disputes, and avoid unnecessary confrontations, while offering a clear pathway to reset compliance going forward.

Individuals and businesses earning income but consistently filing nil returns must take responsibility and regularise their tax affairs.

Paying a fair share of taxes is not optional; it is a civic duty, and sustained non-compliance will ultimately attract enforcement action.

Fear and complexity have long discouraged compliance. To address this, KRA has introduced multiple channels for filing and payment, including mobile and USSD options, daily payment capabilities, and automated backend systems.

Compliance is increasingly embedded at the point of transaction through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) integrations, virtual Electronic Tax Register (ETR) solutions, and digital payment systems, allowing taxes to be settled automatically as business occurs, rather than months later.

Stabilising technology platforms like iTax, optimising system availability, addressing past disruptions, and exploring cloud solutions for scalability are also critical to sustaining trust and participation.

Expanding the tax base is not about penalising MSMEs; it is about enabling them. Ecosystem-based support agents will be deployed to guide small businesses in filing returns, making payments, and navigating processes. Structured education campaigns will also help to demystify KRA initiatives such as the implementation of simplified regimes like Turnover Tax (TOT). Education is not peripheral; it is foundational for compliance.

A narrow tax base distorts markets, places undue pressure on compliant taxpayers, and undermines equity. Broadening participation ensures the burden is shared, risks are reduced, and the system remains fair. It also creates room for possible moderation of VAT and income tax rates in the future.

Expanding the tax base is a collective national project that underpins Kenya’s development and long-term stability. Revenue finances essential services that sustain economic growth and social progress. While citizens have every right to demand accountability, the resources to meet those expectations must first be generated.

Kenya’s tax system must evolve from an older model to one reflecting today’s dynamic economy. Fair and inclusive taxation will empower MSMEs, reduce fiscal risks, and build a resilient, future-ready economy.

- The writer is the Commissioner, Micro and Small Taxpayers at KRA