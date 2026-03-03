Financing devolution is not political charity, it's a constitutional imperative

Audio By Vocalize

Council of Governors before the Senate Finance and Budget Committee to deliberate on the proposed Fourth Basis for sharing revenue among counties in Nairobi, on April 3, 2025. [File, Standard]

Sustainable implementation of the devolved system of government is dependent on equitable, predictable and timely resourcing. The Constitution provides for equitable sharing of nationally raised revenue (Article 202 (1)). Article 203 further enumerates the criteria for equitable sharing including functions allocated to county governments, fiscal capacity and efficiency, developmental needs and economic disparities within and among Counties. Thirteen years since the advent of devolution, county governments have been allocated Sh4.13 trillion as equitable share. The impact of these funds? A responsive governance system that brings services closer to the people and delivers tangible impact for the ordinary citizens, the challenges notwithstanding.

With these allocations, counties continue to play an increasingly central role in Kenya’s economic growth. The County Gross Product data suggest a high correlation between sub-national economic activities and national GDP growth. According to the 2026 Budget Policy Statement, agriculture, which is a fully devolved sector, is the primary factor underpinning Kenya’s resilient and strong economic performance. Collectively, counties drive more than half of Kenya’s economic output, with major urbanised economies such as Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Mombasa and Machakos providing the bulk of value addition through services, trade, manufacturing and logistics. Similarly, agriculturally dominant counties contribute substantially to national food production, local consumption, agro-processing, value chains and global supply chains.

However, despite their immense contribution to the country’s economic growth, counties continue to be viewed as spending units as opposed to centres of development and service delivery. This is evidenced by arbitrary allocations to counties in the revenue sharing framework, which is devoid of a scientific basis and is not cost driven. Counties are castigated for failing to meet the rising demand for service delivery from citizens amid growing population, inflationary pressures, climate change related shocks and inherited infrastructure gaps, particularly for formerly marginalised counties.

To whom much is given much is expected. Ironically, the demand for accountability for public resources is seen to be predisposed to the devolved units who account for only 9 per cent of the national budget. You would be forgiven to think that the 47 counties are responsible for plundering the country’s Sh4.7 trillion budget. Consequentially, the media is awash with criticism by national government entities and leaders, all directed at devolved units, portraying them as avenues of embezzlement of public funds. These lopsided narratives portray county governments as lacking the ability to effectively use public resources. Unknown to many, this is part of a veiled agenda to depict devolution as a failed system of governance and eventually, recommend its killing.

Should both levels of government be held to account in utilisation of public funds? Absolutely. However, the fight against corruption should not be sensationalised, weaponised and politicised. It should be objective and geared towards strengthening Devolution and realising the hopes and aspirations of the citizens.

Counties, being the primary vehicles for service delivery, cannot be allowed to die due constrained resources or scathing attacks from anti-devolution champions under the guise of oversight and demand for accountability. Adequate, predictable and timely financing of counties is not a favour, but a constitutional imperative.

Ms Mwiti is the CEO, Council of Governors