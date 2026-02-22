Why Kenya should free the Treasury from grasp of State House

The National Treasury Building. [File, Standard]

There is an old constitutional wisdom, born of struggle, that whoever controls the purse controls the state. Taxation and expenditure are political, moral, and philosophical choices that decide whose voices matter, whose roads are built, which hospitals function, and which communities are forgotten.

The purse is shielded from personal rule because once one office captures money, it becomes patronage fuel. In theory, Parliament debates budgets, approves appropriations, and runs oversight committees. In practice, the Treasury is tethered to the Executive. The President and his advisers set priorities, reward loyalty, punish dissent, and choreograph development, producing not centralised budgeting but an imperial presidency financed by taxpayers.