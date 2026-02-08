How Malindi runway can unlock Kenya's next chapter of growth

Dr Isaac Kalua Green.

My late father once calmed my anger with a lesson that quietly shaped my public life. After I had complained at length about someone, he waited until I was done and asked a simple question: are you finished? When I nodded, he said everyone has four sides: front, back, left, and right.

No one is broken on all sides. If one side is difficult, another carries strength. Your task, he said, is to find the strongest side, honour it, and move forward without bitterness. Progress begins when we stop staring at weakness and start working with what is right. Kenya today faces plenty of criticism, much of it justified, but it is increasingly lacking perspective. We often loudly criticise what the government has not done and tend to overlook areas where consistent, serious progress is happening. One such area is aviation and tourism, especially the renewed focus on Malindi Airport as a gateway that could boost the entire coast.