Why it's new thinking, not a New Year, that brings about change

Every January, Kenyans update their calendars, slogans, and resolutions. Yet by February, the economy looks the same because habits haven't changed. One of the quickest ways to rebuild jobs and dignity isn't found in a budget speech. It's quietly hanging in our wardrobes. Every morning, millions of Kenyans dress to support other economies while wondering why their own livelihoods remain fragile.

Kenya once tried a simple idea. During Uhuru Kenyatta's presidency, Kenyans were encouraged to wear national dress to work on Fridays. It was a small action with big potential. Then it faded away. Not because it was wrong, but because it was never supported by policy, consistent leadership, or economic purpose. A habit without structure disappears. A habit backed by leadership turns into an industry.

Look west to Ghana. In 2004, Ghana introduced National Friday Wear. The idea was simple: Wear locally made clothing to work. Presidents, ministers, and professionals did it consistently. What started as a cultural practice quietly turned into a thriving industry. Ghana’s textile and fashion sector now supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and even conservative studies show it contributes significantly to the national income. The point isn’t the exact percentage. The point is that leadership signals create steady demand, and steady demand encourages investment.

Now look east to Thailand. Thailand understands that clothing represents identity, economy, and policy altogether. For decades, simple national signals, such as wearing specific colours on certain days, have moved entire supply chains. When the Queen Mother passed away in late 2025, demand for black clothing surged overnight. The government stepped in to prevent price gouging. That is how seriously they take clothing—not as fashion, but as a vital national economic tool.

Kenya also recognises this truth. When the Kaunda suit gained popularity through the example set by the President, Kenyans followed suit. Styles shifted. Tailors benefited. Confidence increased. This demonstrates that we are not lacking in creativity or skill. Instead, we lack intentional leadership continuity. We discuss manufacturing, yet dress as if manufacturing doesn't matter.

Meanwhile, the quiet invasion persists. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Kenya reportedly imported 53,886.5 tonnes of second-hand clothing worth Sh6.48 billion. This is not charity. Much of it is global surplus, factory rejects, and seasonal excess dumped onto Africa. Mitumba benefits traders and families, and we must recognise that reality. But on this scale, it also stifles local production, cotton farming, tailoring, and design. It keeps us in a cycle of constant consumption without building production capacity.

The harshest truth is this. We ship apparel to the US and Europe, making billions of shillings, yet we can't take pride in ourselves. We supply foreign supply chains with our bodies while our cotton regions decline and our tailors hustle without enough scale.

No government can eliminate mitumba entirely. That is not the answer. The solution is to reduce reliance through intentional local production. Kenyans can also manufacture their own second-hand clothes once prosperity increases. But that prosperity will never happen if leaders keep dressing as if the problem doesn't exist. Imagine a different message. Visualise Ruto wearing simple, locally made clothing each week, proudly showcasing the tailors and designers behind it. Picture governors sporting region-specific designs chosen through policy, not personal preference: The Kamba palette, the Maasai reds, the coastal weaves. Demand would increase. Tailors from Accra and Bangkok would travel to Kenya to build capacity, develop skills, and create jobs.

This isn't nostalgia; it's strategy. One weekly habit, driven from leadership, supported by procurement and standards, can rebuild an entire industry. Schools and hospitals generate scale, tailors reach global status, and cotton farmers return to the land with dignity. A country that cannot dress itself will keep relying on others while calling it a choice. A new year doesn't change anything. Only new thinking does. Think green. Act green!