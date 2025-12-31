As the curtain falls on 2025, let's remember what truly matters

There is something about the days between Christmas and the New Year. The noise quiets.

The calendar slows. The world is holding its breath, waiting until those who dare to look beyond that which is known. Here is the point at which reflection has grown into direction.

It comes when one takes time to be out of the hurry, listens, and makes deliberate decisions about the future.

Old tales we carry with us are a reminder that the future does not show itself to those who stand on their heels.

When God called Abraham, he did not give him a map. He only said: "Go to the land I will show you."

Vision followed movement. Fear followed boldness. Those who make the next season are the ones who are ready to walk out before the road is entirely drawn.

This Week’s Signal

2026 will not favour the passive. It will be opened to decision-makers who can take thoughtful risks, who cannot be frozen by fear, and who believe in the silent impetus in their spirits.

Until he stepped out onto the waves, Peter did not walk on water. His miracle had encountered him at work, not when he was grasping the comfort of the boat. The same pattern holds today. The world surrenders to non-stagnants.

Fear will provide a thousand reasons to procrastinate. Faith has to take a single step and start changing everything.

Paul was reminding Timothy that fear is not a gift of God, and that it has no authority unless we give it room. The New Year will be associated with individuals and organisations that prefer conviction to indecision.

What It Means for Business

The perfect clarity will make leaders miss the window. Markets are becoming more mobile, technology is transforming, and competition is more creative and less predictable.

The competitive edge in 2026 belongs to businesses that experiment, test new models, and cultivate cultures that support initiative.

Movement, not caution, will be the safest position. Bold decisions will increase trust among customers and employees. It is a year of bold strategy and not survival thinking.

What It Means for Policy

The demands of the people will soon overtake institutions and governments that cling to old structures. The world is seeking a proactive policy, not a reactive policy; a principled policy, but not a performance policy.

The same rhythm applies to the bible. Abraham preempted himself, yet the stepping was pedestrian. Policymakers should make the same combination of boldness and duty.

The problems that lie ahead in 2026 require a vision crafted by individuals, not by politics.

What It Means for People

There is a choice made by every individual who is on this threshold. Are you waiting until you are sure, or do you believe in silent persuasion that it is time to develop?

You were not made to remain comfortable. You have been made to build, to lead, to influence, to bring light to places that have become dark. Religion has never involved you seeing the whole way.

The book of Hebrews teaches us that, in most cases, we become obedient, and understanding comes afterwards. The world is anticipating the contents of what God put in you.

Afterthought

Stop waiting until things are just right. The instant you step into what God has set in your heart, you will see that He has already preceded you. Fears have no place in the future. It is a part of those who will step out.

"Decisions are made on the radar screen, but the future is yours."

- The writer is a human-centred strategist and leadership columnist