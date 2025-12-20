Matiang'i is facing his Louis XVI reckoning

Former Cabinet Secretary and Presidential Aspirant Dr. Fred Matiang'i during an interview at the Standard Media Group Headquarters along Mombasa road on october 29, 2025 over the coming 2027 General elections. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Louis XVI, the last king of France, stuck to ‘escapism’ and pride as grave injustices festered under his reign. By late 1791, he had fallen into ignominy.

Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i, our former Interior Cabinet Secretary, is King Louis’s reincarnation. He wants to be president but is the quintessential ‘not me’ type.

When news broke last year that he had hired a foreign research firm to gauge his presidential prospects, there was glee in many quarters. But like dew, the hype quickly dissipated.

To this day, the Matiang’i bid is stranded in the deep seas. His brand is flaking. Just last week, he and Wiper chief Kalonzo Musyoka split the Opposition. The Jubilee favourite bristled at the idea of Mr Musyoka being the presumptive flag bearer of their ‘united’ gang.

Two emerging opposition camps even issued different pre-Jamhuri Day statements, much to the chagrin of supporters.

DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, who read the first statement, put on a brave face to defend their embellished unity. The second statement was from Dr Mukhisa Kituyi.

But as Dr Matiang’i digs in, how do you redeem the image of man who points fingers but takes no responsibility ever for anything on earth?

Appearing on a morning TV show recently, the former ‘super’ Cabinet Secretary turned red when questioned about illegal deportations like that of Miguna Miguna, the River Yala bodies saga and disregard for court orders during his tenure. His reply?

“Police have standing orders... People talk with an astounding level of ignorance.”

To the man from Nyamira County, who keeps a straight face but can deliver comedy with his dance moves, his tenure at Education, ICT and Interior was flawless.

Ask him to take the slightest political responsibility, and he edges towards arrogance. To paraphrase him: “When you say ‘under my watch,’ it means sanctioning or knowing what was happening and did nothing … what did I do?”

Asking for Wanjiku: Is passing the buck the hallmark of good leadership? Let’s go back to history. Who bulldozed the shutdown of television stations for 13 days in 2018 at the height of the Jubilee-Nasa wars? Who declared to Kenyans in broad daylight that ‘no one will lecture us on human rights’?

Someone please school Dr Matiang’i on the philosophy of taking political responsibility like Barack Obama did over US actions in Japan. Even former UK premier David Cameron apologised after losing the Brexit vote in 2016. When in high office, you don’t have to personally commit a wrongdoing to say sorry.

Picture this. He faults ‘excesses’ of President William Ruto’s regime. He accuses government of treating citizens with contempt but abhors criticism directed at him. Is it fair?

Isn’t this a red flag? I’ve no doubt about his competence. But a man who can’t own up to tragic blunders of a regime he was part of for 10 years isn’t good enough. The ‘escapism’ will kill his bid.

Moreover, it’s telling that the former minister refuses to declare his wealth. In past media interviews, he claimed his worth is ‘not for public consumption.’ This is another proof that he’s an escapist par excellence, one who shudders at public scrutiny.

For the record, securing the Jubilee Party ticket and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing is not enough.

Anyone seeking to challenge President Ruto must first prove their worth. Name-calling from car rooftops in rallies will not work this time. Wanjiku, the average voter, has grown wiser and won’t be swayed by chest-thumping or a know-it-all attitude.

I’ve just one stitch in time for Matiang’i as the year 2025 ends. He must call a press conference and issue a public apology. As I said before, this isn’t to say the former minister is directly guilty.

Then, he must visit the 47 counties to properly defend his bid. Let the man stop campaigning from boardrooms and convenient meetings in Nairobi, Kisii and Nyamira.

At any rate, perception bites harder than truth. He must shoulder political responsibility. That’s the only way he can avert a Louis XVI moment.

-The writer is a communications practitioner. X:@markoloo