×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

We normalised stealing exams then discovered brains cease without Viagra

By Ted Malanda | Dec. 14, 2025

I used to wonder what was special about the late Bishop Philip Sulumeti, the retired and founding bishop of the Kakamega Catholic Diocese who was laid to rest last month.

Whenever politicians wanted to murder each other, and it was all the time, it was that son of Teso who stepped into the melee and called everyone to order.

Indeed, I recall former President Mwai Kibaki once saying that it was impossible not to agree when Bishop Sulumeti was holding court at the head of a negotiating table.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

When the good man passed, I checked him out. Turns out he wasn’t all white robes and Latin. The man was a towering intellectual. PhD in Canon Law, and top of his class, too. It gets better. In his Cambridge School Certificate Exam in 1958, the man hammered a First Division: 11 points, with distinctions in mathematics, geography, history and Latin. That is huge – even for a prayerful man.

See, exam cheating wasn’t a thing then, so if a kid from Gara village in South Teso scored four distinctions, it was a given that his brain was firing on six cylinders. Locked up in a room with quarrelsome politicians, they were toast.  

I bet you are wondering why I am dragging a celibate man of God into a story about Viagra, but be patient. I will get to it in a second.

In the 1980s, it was impossible to get a passport or a driving license without paying a bribe – if you didn’t know someone who knew someone who knew someone. So, bribing to acquire government documents became the norm.

Then, exam cheating became so normal that kids would stone school principals who refused to facilitate cheating. In no time, cheating became a national pastime. We cheat to pass exams, cheat to get jobs, wives, children and promotions. Hell, we even try to cheat our way into heaven.

We have become so brazen at this cheating game that we, the men, now cheat women that we are amazing in bed – by popping blue pills by the fistful. Of course, one could gym, jog or gnaw on nuts like a hare, but why sweat when you can cheat? 

Trouble with cheating in exams or in bed, however, is that the ka-boom always catches you pants down.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Exam Cheating Viagra Promotions President Mwai Kibaki
.

Latest Stories

AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
National
By Irene Githinji
2 hrs ago
Mr moneybags: How the Sh500 note came to be known as Jirongo
National
By Caleb Atemi
2 hrs ago
KCPE achievers reflect on new education shift
Education
By Francis Ontomwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved