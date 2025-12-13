Rising goonism culture is a stark warning from French revolution

Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale led Bushiangala residents in protest on November 12, 2025 over rumours that locals might be forced to leave their valuable gold mining ancestral land in Idakho , Ikolomani constituency.[Benjamin Sakwa,Standard]

As Kenya hurtles toward the 2027 elections, the spectre of politically backed goons looms larger than ever. Just days ago, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned lawyers in Machakos that unchecked “goonism,” fueled by police complicity and stalled reforms, could plunge the nation into a revolutionary mode where norms crumble.

This isn’t hyperbole. Echoing the chaotic armed groups of the French Revolution, Kenya’s hired thugs, often shielded by authorities, are not mere footnotes in protests; they are harbingers of deeper instability.