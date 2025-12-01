Raila, the quiet genius of Kenya's evolving governments

Former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga in past function. [Photo, Standard]

There are people whose lives read like the story of a nation. Raila Amolo Odinga was one of them. I have been reflecting not just about the man who earned the name Baba, but about the country he helped shape, steady, and soften in ways we may only appreciate now.

He was many things to many people. A liberator of democratic space. A storyteller who could hold a room with a proverb and a smile. A father whose laughter danced ahead of him. A leader whose humanity made both allies and opponents feel seen. His names evolved as he moved through public life — Jaramogi’s son, Tinga, Agwambo, Jakom, Baba Fidel - until finally he became simply Baba, the nation’s political elder.