Stop digital violence, it's the new threat preying on our girls and women

‎Gender actors in Migori County march along Migori-Sirare highway during the start of 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence. [Anne Atieno/Standard]

When we think of gender-based violence (GBV), we’re often confronted with the horrific images of bruises, broken trust and families torn apart behind closed doors.

But for women and girls in most of Kenya's informal settlements, it extends far beyond these assumptions. These days, we are also facing a new form of ruthless technology-enabled GBV that’s leaving deeper scars.

Digital abuse follows women everywhere into their homes, onto their phones and upon their sense of self-worth, leaving deep and entrenched scars. Something must be done urgently because a lot is at stake.

Recent statistics show that there are more than 34,000 survivors so far this year across 15 counties in urban and rural informal settlements, where poverty, overcrowding and stigma make it hard to speak up or seek help.

Here, violence often hides in plain sight. Many women fear retaliation or being blamed if they report abuse, and the authorities can seem distant or untrustworthy. For some, even the idea of leaving an abusive partner isn’t an option when you’ve nowhere else to go and no money to enable you survive on your own.

As Kenya has become one of Africa's most connected countries, this new kind of violence has emerged, requiring a rethinking of how we support our most vulnerable community members. With smartphones in nearly every hand and internet in every neighbourhood, digital violence in the form of harassment, threats and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images have become a horrific, everyday reality for far too many girls and women.

There are multiple cases of young women being targeted by strangers and acquaintances alike, and often by people they thought they could trust. One victim came to us after her ex-partner shared intimate photos he had taken of her in their neighbourhood WhatsApp group.

She lost her job within days. Her family shunned her. She attempted suicide. Recent research in Nairobi shows that nearly 90 per cent of young adults have witnessed technology-facilitated GBV, with 39 per cent experiencing it directly.

Female students are especially vulnerable, with nearly two-thirds experiencing at least one form of online violence. The psychological toll of depression, anxiety, chronic stress prove that what happens on our screens leaves very real scars on mental health.

For those marginalised by poverty, the risks are greater. Many lack digital literacy to recognise scams or protect their privacy. Others have limited access to safe reporting channels or simply cannot afford to replace a phone number after being harassed. In the most tragic cases, digital abuse escalates to real-world harm, as threats translate into physical attacks and blackmail.

Today's response necessitates bridging the physical and digital worlds. Safe houses and government-supported shelters offer immediate sanctuary for women fleeing violence, providing secure space, medical care, counseling and legal aid to help survivors rebuild their lives. There should be ready legal teams accompanying survivors through the court system, fighting for justice in a process that is typically slow and intimidating.

But physical safety is not enough. Ongoing digital literacy programmes have proved worthwhile in teaching women and girls how to protect themselves online, including how to spot scams, change privacy settings, and seek help when digital harassment strikes.

Organisations of goodwill should work with local leaders and police to recognise digital violence as real violence, worthy of the same attention and support as physical abuse.

In light of the grave dangers of digital violence, we would like to ride on these 16 Days of Activism to call on Kenyans to act. The police and prosecutors should henceforth treat digital harassment reports with the same urgency as physical assault.

Tech companies should create local-language reporting tools and faster response times for Kenyan survivors. Meanwhile, employers and schools should adopt zero-tolerance policies for online abuse and train staff to recognise the signs.

We call on every Kenyan to speak up when they witness online abuse.

Ms Ng'etich is Programme Director while Ms Sakwa is the head of Gender section at Shofco