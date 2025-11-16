United opposition can give Ruto a real run for his money

United opposition led by Peoples's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka during a press briefing in Nairobi on July 31, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenya stands apart in East Africa for one defining feature — a fierce and vibrant opposition that has kept successive governments on toes. While neighbouring countries often witness near-predictable elections, Kenya’s political contests are intense, competitive and, at times, explosive.

The country’s democracy thrives on this tension — a reflection of a politically conscious citizenry unwilling to remain silent in the face of power. From the multiparty struggles of the 1990s to the bitterly fought elections of the 2000s and 2010s, Kenya’s opposition has been the heartbeat of its democracy.

Disputed presidential results have repeatedly found their way to the Supreme Court, and when institutions failed, citizens have taken their grievances to the streets — often at great personal cost. Yet, beneath the chaos lies a fundamental truth: Kenyans demand accountability.

No name embodies this democratic spirit more than the late Raila Amolo Odinga — the indomitable opposition leader who, for over four decades, symbolised resilience, courage, and defiance in the face of state power. From the days of NARC in 2002, which ended Kanu’s 24-year rule, to the grand coalitions of CORD, NASA and Azimio la Umoja, Raila was the architect and heartbeat of Kenya’s opposition politics. His tenacity not only shaped elections but also entrenched the idea that power must be earned through transparency and fairness. Raila’s passing has, understandably, sent shockwaves across Kenya’s political landscape. To many, it appears as though a gaping void has been left — one that could weaken the opposition and hand President William Ruto an easy second term in 2027. Yet, that assumption may be premature.

Kenya’s opposition has a remarkable ability to rise from the ashes during the hour of need. The country’s political history is littered with moments when new alliances and leaders emerged just when hope seemed lost. Today, former President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly rallying behind his former Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i, while Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shown an unusual closeness to Kalonzo Musyoka — moves that could signal political realignment.

It is not far-fetched to imagine a future where Uhuru, Gachagua, Kalonzo and other seasoned politicians form a coalition. Such a pact could easily resurrect the spirit of NARC in 2002 — a coalition that shocked the establishment and ushered in a new era.

Should such unity materialise, President Ruto could face one of the toughest re-election battles in Kenya’s history, or even find himself heading into a run-off. Yes, Raila’s death is a monumental loss to the opposition — emotionally and symbolically. But Kenyan politics is about the spirit of resistance, reform and renewal.

Those who underestimate Kenya’s opposition do so at their peril. As history has shown, Kenyan politics has no permanent winners or losers — only shifting alliances and unpredictable tides. The opposition may appear scattered today, but when the stakes are highest, it has always found a way to unite, mobilise, and challenge the establishment. And when that happens the race for State House will once again be wide open.

The writer is from Wajir County