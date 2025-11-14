From smoke to sustainability, LPG for schools programme timely

Moi High School pupils queuing for lunch time meals at the school dining hall. [File, Standard]

LPG programme good for school workers' health and the environment

Clean cooking conversations in Kenya often revolve around solutions for our homes and businesses. But what about our schools? For decades, there has been a silent crisis unfolding in Kenyan schools, one that is and continues to choke our forests, our children’s health, and our national budget.

Now, picture a typical kitchen in a learning institution. Soot-filled roofs with chimneys that billow smoke and piles of firewood stashed outside. Never mind that the kitchen was repainted before school opened in January.

You may know that it takes some manual labour to prepare wood prior to preparing any meal. The smoke from the wood has long-term adverse effects on the workers and can easily be termed as an occupational hazard. Those familiar with occupational health and safety laws know the potential legal and financial exposure this may have on the employer (school).

Compare that scenario with a school using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the kitchens. No soot, no smoke, no piles of firewood, no splitting of wood, no time off by kitchen staff to recover from persistent colds and coughs due to the adverse effects of smoke. This is the vision outlined in the National LPG Growth Strategy and other frameworks, such as the 2024-2028 Kenya National Cooking Transition Strategy.

The National LPG Growth Strategy outlines the LPG programme for institutions of learning as one of its key initiatives. This programme was launched in late 2024, piloted by 20 institutions and to be expanded to 11,000 schools in the country.

The programme is being implemented as a partnership between the government and private sector providers in LPG. These providers are contracted to install large scale LPG tanks and upgraded kitchen infrastructure in schools that the companies contracted to maintain and refill LPG every time it is depleted.

This is a positive step towards promoting LPG businesses in the country, and it contributes to the goal of enhancing the penetration of gas usage from the current 24 per cent to 70 per cent by 2028.

Early adoptions of the LPG for schools programme have already started reporting benefits in economic efficiency. As an example, schools that spent approximately Sh600,000 per term for firewood are now spending about Sh300,000 to 400,000 per term.

After the programme is expanded to other institutions, such benefits will be expanded to scale. The government is further planning to make LPG more affordable beyond tax incentives by procuring gas through the Open Tender System to ensure Kenyans access it at competitive prices.

It is therefore imperative that school boards, administrators, suppliers, and local governments come on board and embrace the concept, but under strict adherence to laid down regulatory LPG safeguards.

Every institution must have reticulated LPG kits fitted by licensed workers who appreciate the importance of quality installation works as well as being at hand to inspect and regularly maintain the kit. This will also ensure that only quality LPG is supplied to schools by licensed operators.

This is a bold ambition that calls for solid start-to-end infrastructure systems, enabling policies and effective partnerships to help every school in Kenya make the switch to LPG. The investment may appear significant at the outset, but the long-term benefits to health, the environment, and education far outweigh the costs.

Bringing this to life are the regulations that promote safety and sustainability in the sector.