Kenya-Gulf ties: From labour to skills diplomacy

Korir Sing’Oei and Saudi official Fareed Al-Sheihri during the inauguration of Kenya’s Consulate General in Jeddah. [Sing’oei’s X]

Kenya has inaugurated a new Consulate in Jeddah, deepening our diplomatic footprint in the Gulf and reaffirming our strategic engagement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This milestone is not just a matter of flag and façade; it is a bold statement of intent about Kenya’s place in the fast-evolving Middle East and our determination to serve our citizens and interests better, abroad. This also aligns squarely with President William Ruto’s directive to expand Kenya’s diplomatic presence in key global hubs.

For years, our engagement with Saudi Arabia has been primarily anchored on labour, trade and faith-based travel through the annual Hajj and Umrah. Today, the relationship is evolving into a comprehensive partnership that encompasses investment, higher education, renewable energy and skills exchange.

The Consulate’s location in Jeddah, a city that hosts the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic Development Bank, offers Kenya a front-row seat to one of the most influential diplomatic and economic centres in the Arab world. It is a strategic outpost that brings consular services closer to our

growing diaspora and positions Kenya to take advantage of regional opportunities in trade and cooperation.

With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia increasingly opening its economy to foreign talent, under Vision 2030 Kenya is seeking to elevate its labour partnership model from a basic deployment of workers to a professional exchange. This shift, what we call the “professionals’ approach,” focuses on exporting skilled and semi-skilled talent across sectors such as healthcare, education, engineering, ICT and hospitality. Our goal is not only to create jobs for Kenyans but also to brand Kenya as a trusted source of competent professionals.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is collaborating with the Ministry of Education and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector to align skills development with international market needs. The vision is to develop a Kenyan centre of excellence that certifies diaspora-bound professionals,

ensuring that a Kenyan diploma or certificate carries weight and recognition abroad.

Through this initiative, Kenya is shifting from labour migration to skills diplomacy, where our people are our greatest export and ambassadors of excellence. The Jeddah Consulate will also serve as a hub for diaspora engagement. Saudi Arabia hosts one of the largest Kenyan communities in the Middle East, whose contributions through remittances are now a major pillar of our national economy.

The Consulate will enhance their access to services, facilitate legal and welfare assistance and strengthen their connection with home. It also presents an opportunity to organise our diaspora into productive networks, including professional, business and academic groups, capable of contributing to Kenya’s development agenda through investment, mentorship and innovation.

As the region undergoes rapid transformation economically, technologically and geopolitically, Kenya stands ready to be a bridge between Africa and the Gulf.

-The writer is Foreign Affairs PS