Kenya opens consulate in Jeddah

Korir Sing’Oei and Saudi official Fareed Al-Sheihri during the inauguration of Kenya’s Consulate General in Jeddah. [Sing’oei’s X]

Kenya has officially inaugurated its Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The new consulate in Jeddah is expected to complement the existing Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh by offering services to Kenyans living in the western region of Saudi Arabia, particularly in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, and surrounding areas.

According to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, who represented the Government in the official opening ceremony on Monday, November 3, 2025, the office will also strengthen bilateral cooperation and support new opportunities in trade, labour, tourism, education, and cultural exchange.

“Today we officially inaugurated the Consulate General of the Republic of Kenya in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking a major milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations between Kenya and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,’’ the PS said.

The office will also be tasked with safeguarding thousands of Kenyan nationals living and working in Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah amid harassment claims.

The ceremony also saw the unveiling of the Consulate's 2024-2027 Strategic Plan, described as a landmark achievement in deepening Kenya’s presence in the Middle East by PS Sing’oei.

“The Plan reflects the Consulate’s commitment to effective diplomacy, accountability, and transformative impact, guided by the shared vision of promoting Kenya’s interests and fostering mutual prosperity between the two nations."

The event was also attended by the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Makkah region, Fareed Al-Sheihri, along with senior Kenyan officials, including Ambassador Designate to Saudi Arabia Joseph Masila, Consul General in Jeddah, Amb. Aden Mohammed, and outgoing Ambassador to Riyadh Amb. Mohammed Ruwange.

Additionally, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives from the Kenyan community in the Kingdom were in attendance.