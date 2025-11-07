×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why hiring and firing of vice-chancellors is often contentious

By Ndong Evance | Nov. 7, 2025
Graduation cap on a stack of books. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

In recent years, many Kenyan universities have become theatres of a strange and recurring drama around hiring and firing of vice-chancellors. These are captains of academia meant to steer the institutions through the turbulent waters of knowledge, politics, and reform. It is a play that begins with fanfare and ends in dissonance, often starring the University Council, the Public Service Commission, and the Cabinet Secretary for Education. All these actors are locked in a perplexing tug-of-war over who holds the pen that writes the fate of vice-chancellors.

From Nairobi to Eldoret, Egerton to Kisii, corridors have whispered of suspensions, court orders, reinstatements, and hurried replacements, as if the governance of universities were a stage for power and not scholarship. The heart of this confusion lies in two legal provisions that dance awkwardly within the same law, the Universities Act of 2012. Section 35(1)(a)(v) declares that in the case of public universities, the Council shall appoint vice-chancellors and their deputies, but only after a competitive process conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC), and in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary. Section 39, on the other hand, strikes a different tune, stating that the Cabinet Secretary shall appoint the vice-chancellor on the recommendation of the Council, following a competitive recruitment conducted by that same Council. Two processes, two gatekeepers, two visions of authority. And therein lies the storm.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Vice-Chancellors University Governance Higher Education
.

Latest Stories

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
How bank's failure to spot missing hyphen helped fraudster
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Why survival of EAC now hangs in the balance
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Court rejects Tuju's bid to reopen verdict in loan row
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
By David Odongo and Alex Kiarie 5 hrs ago
Too little too late: Ruto fails Kenyans trapped in Russia
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Uhuru launches Matiang'i bid, warns against divisive politics
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
By Stephen Rutto 5 hrs ago
How stroke of luck saved hundreds in deadly Elgeyo mudslide disaster
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved