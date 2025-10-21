Ending tribal voting is the best way Kenyans can honour Raila

Military officers escort the casket bearing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Oginga during the State Funeral Service at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, on October 17, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For over four decades, he was a towering figure in Kenya’s political space, a man whose name became a definition of resilience, reform, and the struggle for a just and democratic society. His journey was one of courage and conviction, yet it was also one marked by heartbreaks, as the presidency he so fervently sought, remained a mirage. As Kenyans bid Raila Amolo Odinga goodbye, they were left with a mixture of admiration, regret, and introspection.

The story of Raila is not just about a man; it is a mirror held up to the nation, a reflection of the choices, hopes, and fears of the Kenyan voter. His departure forces us to reflect, introspect and perhaps ask the hard questions: What do we look for in a leader? What makes us choose one person over another? And, most importantly, what have we learned from the many times we failed to trust the very leader who gave everything for the idea of a better Kenya?

Raila’s political career was not born out of privilege but of purpose. He fought for multiparty democracy during a period when speaking truth to power was almost suicidal. He endured years behind bars, torture, and political isolation, yet his spirit remained unshaken. Every general election he contested from 2007, 2013, 2017, and the most recent 2022 was not merely a bid for office, it was a testament to his unshakeable belief that Kenya could rise above tribal lines, corruption, and mediocrity.

And yet, time after time, the electorate hesitated. Some chose tribal loyalty over national vision, others fell for propaganda or short-term political bargains. Now, as history unfolds, many have begun to whisper words that were once too heavy to say aloud: “We should have given Raila a chance.”

Regret is a tough teacher, they say. In markets, in matatu, in homes and social spaces, there is a quiet acknowledgment that Kenya missed an opportunity. In fact, in his last public address, the late former Prime Minister prophetically told Kenyans that when curtains finally fold for him, they will miss him. They will miss Baba who, as currently unfolding, was indeed the father to all Kenyans and the glue that was holding the country.

Now, it is sadly inevitable for voters to say, “If only we had listened.” Raila’s vision for a transparent government, equitable development, and constitutional respect was not political rhetoric, it was foresight. He saw where Kenya was heading, and he tried to change course any time he had a chance.

However, the electorate, often led by emotions, negative ethnicity and manipulation clouds our judgment. In doing so, they repeatedly deny the country a visionary leader who might have rewritten Kenya’s destiny.

As the nation reflects, we must turn regret into wisdom. The next generation of voters has a duty to learn from Raila’s era. Leadership should never again be judged through the lens of tribe, religion, race, populist slogans, or shallow promises and drivels. Instead, we must ask deeper questions and make our political decisions based on aspirants’ proven record of sacrifice for the nation, their integrity and, just like Baba, their love for a prosperous and peaceful Kenya. A leader whose love for the nation exceeds his political ambitions and interests.

The truth is Raila may never have won the highest seat in the coveted house on the hill, but in many ways, he has already earned a greater title as the ‘People’s President’. His fight was not in vain; it awakened a generation, shaped Kenya’s political consciousness, and redefined what it means to stand for something passionately.

The vision and political run of the late Baba transcends the Kenyan boundaries. The handshake he had with the late president Mwai Kibaki, was replicated in Zimbabwe, between the then president Robert Mugabe and his then political nemesis, the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

His legacy reminds us that leadership is not about power, but purpose. It is not about winning elections, but about transforming a nation’s soul. And so, as Kenyans look ahead, they must vow that never again will integrity and vision be sacrificed on the altar of tribalism and deceit.

History vindicates those who stand for truth. Raila’s name will be written not among those who ruled, but among those who fought for the right kind of rule. Even as Kenyans rightfully mourn the former Prime Minister, the best honour to him is not through tears or slogans but through change in how we vote, how we think, and how we hold our leaders accountable.