Raila's choices were not always easy, but they were right

When the history of Kenya is written, you cannot put the name Raila Odinga in the footnotes. His life, his sacrifices and his belief in the Kenyan dream form entire chapters of our nation’s story.

Having had the privilege to work closely with him in the aftermath of the 2007 General Election, I came to know Raila not just as a political figure, but as a man of profound wisdom, intellect and vision.

Those were turbulent days in our nation’s history, days when many doubted that Kenya would ever heal. Yet under the stewardship of President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the country steadied itself, rebuilt trust and forged a new path forward.

Behind the scenes, Raila was constantly building bridges — literally and figuratively. While others nursed political wounds, he was focused on mending the soul of the nation.

He would spend long hours in meetings, listening intently, weighing perspectives and then, with a calm but firm voice, guide discussions toward unity and progress.

As Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Public Service during the Grand Coalition Government, I saw firsthand his dedication to governance. He chaired key Cabinet sub-committees with precision and purpose, ensuring that what was passed in Cabinet was implemented efficiently.

I recall how he would often insist that every policy must “touch the life of the mwananchi.” It wasn’t enough for a policy to look good on paper, it had to make a difference on the ground.

He was deeply involved in the appointment of Cabinet ministers, Permanent Secretaries and other senior officials and he always sought the best minds. He looked for individuals of integrity and competence.

His collaboration with President Kibaki brought out the best of both leaders: Raila’s political acumen complemented Kibaki’s technocratic rigour. Together, they oversaw an era of remarkable economic growth, with the economy expanding by about 7.3 percent, one of the highest rates in our post-independence history.

Even the international community looked at Kenya in amazement. Few believed that a grand coalition could work in Africa, yet under their joint leadership, Kenya became a model for reconciliation and co-governance. Out of the ashes of conflict emerged stability, constitutional reform and economic recovery.

That said, Raila’s fingerprints are all over Kenya’s democratic journey — from the Second Liberation struggle to the birth of the 2010 Constitution. During my tenure as Governor of Nyandarua, I had the privilege of hosting him on several occasions. I vividly recall his visit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when we inspected the 500-bed Mashujaa Medical Complex at J.M. Kariuki County Referral Hospital in Ol’Kalou.

He showed a deep, genuine curiosity about how the facility would improve healthcare access for ordinary Kenyans. His compassion for people, especially the marginalised, was never performative, it was his nature.

Many things have been said and written about Raila Odinga — about his courage, his sometimes fiery politics, and his unyielding drive — but beneath all that was a selfless patriot, a man who lived for Kenya. He was driven not by power but by purpose. His decisions were rarely the easiest, but almost always the right ones.

Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga will be remembered as one of Africa’s most distinguished statesmen — a visionary who fought for democracy, justice, and inclusivity long before they became political catchphrases. As a nation, we mourn his passing, but we also celebrate a life that was fully and faithfully lived. Raila taught us that leadership is not about titles but service; not about self-preservation but sacrifice.

- The writer is former Head of Public Service and the second governor of Nyandarua County