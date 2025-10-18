×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

We must take action on climate change now

By Mutahi Mureithi | Oct. 18, 2025

Anyone who believes that climate change is not real needs a reality check. It is undoubtedly one of the most pressing global challenges today, with impacts felt across every continent and every facet of life.

Here in Kenya, a nation celebrated for its rich biodiversity, lush landscapes, and vibrant communities, the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident. The story of the Nairobi River exemplifies just how real and urgent this crisis is.

Historically, the Nairobi River was a vital artery for the region, supplying clean water for domestic use, irrigation, and agriculture. It was known for its strength, vitality, and ability to sustain life in countless ways.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In my small hometown of Kakuret, there is also a river named Nairobi. It too is now drying up, something the elders say has never happened before. This river was once a lifeline for the local community. During the long rains, it could swell so intensely that it would even sweep elephants from the mountain. It symbolised abundance and a thriving, healthy ecosystem.

However, the relentless advance of climate change has drastically altered this reality.

Rising temperatures have led to increasingly erratic rainfall patterns in Kenya, causing cycles of severe drought and sudden floods. The once-mighty Nairobi River has dwindled. In Kakuret, it now often shifts from a roaring force to a faint trickle. Even in the rainy season, its swelling is less predictable and less intense. In extended dry spells, the river shrinks or disappears entirely. This change has had profound consequences, not just for the environment, but also for the communities that depend on it.

The river’s decline reveals the multifaceted impacts of climate change.

Lower water levels mean less water for farming and household use, directly affecting food security and daily survival. Local biodiversity is also under threat as habitats shrink. Pollution, worsened by illegal dumping and poor waste management, adds further strain. As the river’s flow weakens, pollutants become more concentrated, degrading water quality and harming aquatic life.

These environmental changes are reshaping the social and economic fabric of towns and villages. Communities that once relied on the river for fishing, watering livestock, and even transport are now struggling. Young people, who saw the river as a source of livelihood, are being forced to migrate due to diminishing opportunities, leading to increased economic hardship.

Addressing these challenges requires a coordinated and inclusive approach. Local communities must be empowered to lead conservation efforts, including sustainable water management and reforestation. Protecting mountain forests that feed these rivers is critical to maintaining their flow. Moreover, integrating climate adaptation into local development plans can help communities better cope with water scarcity and weather extremes.

Kenya has taken notable steps toward climate action, from expanding renewable energy to introducing policies to curb carbon emissions. Yet rural and marginalized areas like Kakuret need targeted support. Education and awareness campaigns are crucial to inspiring community-led conservation and encouraging sustainable practices.

The story of the Nairobi River, both in the city and in Kakuret, is a microcosm of the broader climate crisis. Its transition from a powerful, life-giving force to a fragile, uncertain stream underscores the urgency of action. Safeguarding rivers and ecosystems means protecting the livelihoods, health, and futures of millions. As the climate crisis deepens, it is imperative for governments, communities, and individuals to work together to restore and preserve Kenya’s natural heritage, for ourselves and for generations to come.

The writer is a communications consultant

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Climate Change Climate Change Solutions Climate Crisis
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
30 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
37 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved