Will Gen Z reshape Kenya's power after Raila Odinga?

Gen-z youths in Kitengela in a protest to mark one year since their colleagues were killed as they protested finance bill 2024. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]
As they readied for what turned out to be bloody anti-government protests mid last year, a smattering of the youth asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to, for once, step back and let them take to the battlefront.
