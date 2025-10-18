×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Will Gen Z reshape Kenya's power after Raila Odinga?

By Peter Theuri | Oct. 18, 2025

Gen-z youths in Kitengela in a protest to mark one year since their colleagues were killed as they protested finance bill 2024. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

As they readied for what turned out to be bloody anti-government protests mid last year, a smattering of the youth asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to, for once, step back and let them take to the battlefront.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Dead Gen Z Gen Z Revolution
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
30 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
37 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved