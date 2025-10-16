Why communication should be 'John the Baptist' of every project

President William Ruto lays a foundation stone for the construction of the Talai Affordable Housing Project in Kericho County, on March 14, 2025. [File, Standard]

I first heard the phrase “communication is the John the Baptist of any project” in 2013, when I attended a university communication students’ workshop. It was a simple yet profound statement that has stayed with me since. Just as John the Baptist prepared the way for Christ, communication must go before any project, preparing the ground, clearing misconceptions, and opening hearts and minds for what is to come.

Now, more than a decade later, working in corporate communication, that truth rings louder than ever. Across Kenya and beyond, we have seen multimillion-dollar projects stall, court battles drag on for years, and community protests derail what were otherwise brilliant development ideas-all because the John the Baptist never showed up. Communication came too late, or worse, never came at all.

Think of any major infrastructure project-the ones that spark heated debate and community resistance before a single bulldozer hits the ground. Usually, the story is the same: Lack of prior engagement, poor information flow, or complete disregard for local sentiment. Yet these are avoidable crises. It is astonishing that organisations still treat communication as a postscript rather than a foundation stone. Why would anyone spend billions on a project only to start negotiating acceptance after a false start?

When people don’t understand what is coming their way, rumours fill the vacuum. And rumours, like weeds, are easier to prevent than to uproot. For instance, if word spreads that the government or a company plans to build a nuclear plant in their backyard, most communities will resist, not because they have reviewed data or impact reports, but because the unknown breeds fear. By the time official communication arrives, the narrative is already poisoned. Fear becomes fact. The late arrival of “John the Baptist” finds hardened hearts that no press release can easily soften.

Communication theorists back this up. Two-Way Symmetrical Model by James Grunig and Todd Hunt emphasises dialogue over dissemination. It is about engaging stakeholders early and continuously, not just telling them what is happening but listening to what they feel, fear, and hope for. When communities are involved from the start, they become partners, not obstacles.

Let’s take Kenya’s own example. Construction of some of Kenya’s key infrastructural projects-such as roads and power project in Turkana has taught us that even clean, socially beneficial projects can face fierce opposition when host communities feel excluded. Some of the disputes that delayed these projects weren’t about the technology or the purpose, but about respect, inclusion, and trust. These are communication issues, not engineering ones.

And yet, communication is often treated as a side event, a press statement here, a launch poster there, rather than the strategic groundwork that determines whether a project lives or dies. The Diffusion of Innovation Theory, developed by Everett Rogers, helps us understand this better. It explains how new ideas or projects spread through a population: Innovators conceive them, early adopters embrace them, and the rest follow - if communication bridges the gap. But when the bridge is missing, resistance sets in, not because the idea is bad, but because it is unfamiliar.

Modern corporates, especially those in the energy, infrastructure, oil, gas, and mining sectors, should therefore treat communication not as a compliance tool but as an ethical and strategic imperative. Regulations such as the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) under Kenya’s Environmental Management and Coordination Act require public participation before project approval. But compliance alone is not enough. Genuine engagement goes beyond tick-box consultations; it is about walking into communities with humility, clarity, and patience.

An effective ESIA process should not feel like a regulatory gatekeeping but like a goodwill mission - an opportunity to invite people into the journey. Ultimately, every project exists for the people, is driven by the people, and succeeds with the people. When you lose people, you lose the project. It is as simple as that.

The corporate world must learn that communities are not passive spectators; they are living ecosystems of opinion leaders, families, and memories. Ignoring them is like building a house without checking the ground, it might stand for a while, but the cracks will show.