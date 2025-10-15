Why holding presidential elections does not make sense anymore

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi and President William Ruto after a meeting at State House, Nairobi, on October 9, 2025.[PCS]

The Broad-Based Government just got broader with the entry of Kanu as the newest political outfit to declare their intention to work with the current administration. I guess it is a good thing that our leaders are keen on collaboration and cooperation rather than confrontation and competition for the greater good of the country. But beyond the veil of ‘tranquility and development’ that these alliances project, perhaps it is time we rethink our elections, particularly presidential elections, and save the country the hassle of going to the ballot every five years to make choices that hardly survive to the next general election.

In 2022, Kenya spent about Sh36 billion on the general election that saw the current government rise to power. That is roughly the annual development budget of several ministries combined. Yet, just weeks after the elections, parties and politicians who had fiercely campaigned against the same government brazenly made their way to the seat of power to pledge allegiance to the government of the day. Since then, we have seen many more declare support, watched parties fold and others sign MoUs that basically stated they were, in all sense but name, part of government.

And it is all a good thing. Really it is. The big question, though, is: Why should the country be put through the expensive, emotionally draining exercise that is elections every five years if, in the end, everyone ends up being in the government? What if, instead, we spent these billions we don’t even have on building classrooms, equipping health facilities or strengthening the workforce that is often left to hold the country together when politicians retreat?

It may be time we accepted that our general elections have become largely ceremonial, no longer a channel for choosing leaders based on ideal and beliefs. We cannot continue getting caught up in campaign frenzy, make ‘enemies’ of relatives and friends over ideals sold to us, line up in the sun to vote, only for these choices to be thrown out after the final tally by the very leaders who polarized us on all fronts.

If our political leaders believe they switch camps after every election ‘for the good of the people,’ then perhaps it is time to make such arrangements part of our electoral structure not an afterthought.

I believe it is time to explore a different kind of electoral system in Kenya. One where citizens elect their local representatives who then, in turn, elect the President. After all, these leaders, time and again, have said that the decisions they make reflect the will of their people. This system is working elsewhere. It could work for us too and save us the time, emotional investment and the country, the money.

In the UK for example, citizens never vote directly for their Head of Government. They choose Members of Parliament, who then decide who leads the government. This system is built on trust that local leaders will act in the best interest of not just their electorates but the nation when picking the PM. It ensures elections are less about personalities and more about ideas. The PM can be removed at any given time if parliament loses confidence in them and another one appointed. No taxpayer money is lost in fresh elections and certainly no anxiety that comes with campaign seasons.

Imagine if Kenya adopted a similar model. We would still elect our MPs and senators, representatives we trust to have our interest at heart. They would then save us the trauma and trouble by selecting the President on our behalf. It would not only be cheaper but calmer and, lets be honest, more reflective of how power actually works in this country.

The UK has shown us that leadership doesn’t have to be decided through direct votes to be effective. Our leaders have demonstrated that they can make this critical decision on our behalf. It is only right, then, that our electoral structures reflect this reality. Our democracy has matured. We can hold tough conversations. This is one of them.

Ms Wekesa is a development communication consultant