North Eastern is Kenya's wildlife frontier, treat it like one

North Eastern Kenya is a land of vast horizons. Wajir covers 55,841 square kilometres, Garissa 44,175, and Mandera 25,992. These are landscapes the size of countries, not counties. They hold rich wildlife, resilient people, and great potential, yet they remain Kenya’s most neglected conservation frontier.

Our priority in Northeastern is not to plant more trees that will die from lack of water. It is to protect the trees, bushlands, and habitats we already have. Our dry ecosystems are under siege. Charcoal burning, overgrazing, and unregulated cutting of acacia trees are destroying the very foundation of our pastoralist and wildlife economy. What we need now is awareness, protection, and restoration of our natural rangelands the shared home of our livestock, camels, and wildlife.

The 2021 National Wildlife Census confirmed what we already know. Garissa and Wajir are major strongholds of the reticulated giraffe, while Garissa also hosts the world’s last viable hirola population. But these animals are disappearing fast. In recent weeks, several giraffes were killed across Wajir, Garissa, and Mandera.

Some were shot for meat. Others collapsed in drying troughs. Many were already weak or sick. Their meat, sold locally and across borders, is unsafe and can spread dangerous diseases. This is not only a conservation crisis it is a public health threat.

Our communities have coexisted with wildlife for generations. They share water and grazing grounds. They leave borehole water overnight for giraffes and warthogs. But the burden has become too heavy. As drought tightens, humans and wildlife compete for the same water.

Community dams & boreholes that support both livestock and wildlife are drying up or collapsing. Some have failed completely. These areas urgently need water support diesel, repairs, new troughs, and dams to sustain life through the dry months.

The Kenya Wildlife Service officers in the field are dedicated but severely under resourced by KWS headquarters. Imagine the KWS Station in Wajir Town covering more than 56,000 square kilometers and two international borders. Garissa and Mandera face the same situation. It is nearly impossible for herders to report Poachers, human wildlife conflict or seek compensation. Many give up before they even try. In the 1970s and 1980s, this region had several active KWS posts and protected areas like Arawale, Boni, and Malka Mari. Today, most stand abandoned.

Institutional neglect has become normal. North Eastern holds some of Kenya’s largest wildlife populations but receives the least protection and funding. Compensation for loss of life or livestock takes years. Communities feel forgotten. This inequality must end.

We need immediate, practical action. Station a full KWS team in Habaswein to protect Wajir South and Wajir West and another in Lagdera/Dadaab near the Refugee camps to stop cross-border poaching. More stations are needed in Eldas, Balambala, Kutulo in Mandera South and Takaba. Equip them with vehicles, motorbikes, and fuel. Provide every active community borehole that supports wildlife with at least 40 litres of diesel weekly through the dry season. Repair collapsed boreholes. Build new troughs and dams. Establish local claim desks for faster reporting and compensation.

Conservation must also bring opportunity. North Eastern’s culture and faith give it a natural advantage in halal tourism. We already have hotels that meet halal standards. The global halal travel market is worth over USD 400 billion, and Kenya’s tourism sector will inject about Sh1.2 trillion into the economy this year. With proper investment, North Eastern can attract all tourists including faith based tourists, create jobs, and make conservation part of its growth story.

Water is peace. Distance kills. Presence saves. Every borehole repaired, every patrol fueled, and every bushland protected keeps both people and wildlife alive. North Eastern is Kenya’s frontier, not its afterthought. Its drylands feed the nation’s livestock, hold rare wildlife, and sustain millions of pastoralists. Its challenges are Kenya’s duty. Give us the presence, the fuel, and the fairness we have long earned. We will do our part. We always have.

-Writer is the CEO, North Eastern Wildlife Conservancies Association, and a conservationist