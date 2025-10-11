JSS teachers' story shows why it's a dog's life for many

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) building in Nairobi county.[FILE,Standard]

Some days ago, social media was abuzz with the story of a divorced couple who decided to bare their hearts before the world. Using the same YouTube channel, the man told his version. Then, on the same platform, the woman narrated hers. By going public, they invited us into their story. As human beings, we naturally took sides, gave opinions, and drew lessons. Once a story leaves your lips, you must be ready to listen to how the world retells it.

That, my dear reader, is the nature of life. The world does not revolve around money. No. It revolves around stories. Stories shape our perceptions, values, and destinies. As I always say, nations, like individuals, are sustained by the stories they tell and those they forget. This brings me to another story. It is the story of the Junior Secondary School (JSS) teachers and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). This is the story I promised to engage you in this week. It is a story that began as a national dream but now reads like a tragic script of betrayal.