×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue

By George Mokua | Sep. 25, 2025
Taxation concept. [Courtesy]

The rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 by Kenya’s Gen Z was more than a protest. It was a clarion call for change. The events that unfolded in Nepal recently calls for even more urgent reflection on our tax laws.

Young Kenyans sent a powerful message that tinkering with tax rates on an excel sheet to balance revenue targets with projected expenditure without a well thought out and structured national tax policy is no longer acceptable. The country cannot continue to patch fiscal gaps by piling new taxes on a narrow group of already compliant taxpayers. Instead, Kenya must confront the deeper structural problem; a narrow tax base that excludes the majority of workers and enterprises.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Tax Reforms Digital Fare Collection Informal Sector Taxation Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)
.

Latest Stories

How Treasury's Sh864m debt is crippling media houses
How Treasury's Sh864m debt is crippling media houses
National
By Irene Githinji
2 mins ago
Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
18 mins ago
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
Business
By Josphat Thiongó
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
By Josphat Thiong’o 18 mins ago
Sh57.3 billion needed for 2027 elections, IEBC announces
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
By Josphat Thiongó 33 mins ago
Ketraco yet to pay landowners Sh4 billion in wayleave compensation
Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto
By Okumu Modachi and Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Drop in 'unga' price not enough, Bishops tell Ruto
From missing to dead: What really happened to Officer Kabiru in Haiti?
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
From missing to dead: What really happened to Officer Kabiru in Haiti?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved