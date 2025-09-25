How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue

Taxation concept. [Courtesy]

The rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 by Kenya’s Gen Z was more than a protest. It was a clarion call for change. The events that unfolded in Nepal recently calls for even more urgent reflection on our tax laws.

Young Kenyans sent a powerful message that tinkering with tax rates on an excel sheet to balance revenue targets with projected expenditure without a well thought out and structured national tax policy is no longer acceptable. The country cannot continue to patch fiscal gaps by piling new taxes on a narrow group of already compliant taxpayers. Instead, Kenya must confront the deeper structural problem; a narrow tax base that excludes the majority of workers and enterprises.