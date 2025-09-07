×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why LSK's Faith Odhiambo should not have taken new task

By Mike Nyagwoka | Sep. 7, 2025
LSK President Faith Odhiambo takes Oath of Office as the vice  Chairperson of the Panel of  Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and riots on September 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard] 

I still believe LSK President Faith Odhiambo should have declined her appointment to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Public Protests and Demonstrations. The day I learnt of her appointment, I got extremely conflicted on her behalf.

I tried to play out all scenarios, but there was only one conclusion: Faith would be out of place in that panel and the reasons are obvious. Faith has built a solid record as a human rights defender ever since she rose into her prominent position. She has been in the thick of things—trailing abductees, rushing to court, securing bail, attending post-mortems.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

LSK President Faith Odhiambo Compensation of Victims of Public Protests and Demonstrations Panel of Experts Kenya National Human Rights Commission
.

Latest Stories

Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
27 mins ago
Why Africa's future centers on education
Opinion
By Patrick Amimo
45 mins ago
Former state agents in 2022 murder case released on bail
National
By Fred Kagonye
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
By Beverly Nyaboke 3 hrs ago
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved