Why LSK's Faith Odhiambo should not have taken new task

LSK President Faith Odhiambo takes Oath of Office as the vice Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and riots on September 4, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

I still believe LSK President Faith Odhiambo should have declined her appointment to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Public Protests and Demonstrations. The day I learnt of her appointment, I got extremely conflicted on her behalf.

I tried to play out all scenarios, but there was only one conclusion: Faith would be out of place in that panel and the reasons are obvious. Faith has built a solid record as a human rights defender ever since she rose into her prominent position. She has been in the thick of things—trailing abductees, rushing to court, securing bail, attending post-mortems.