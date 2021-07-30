× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

If DP Ruto’s bottom-up model is bogus, give us a better idea

OPINION
By Michael Ndonye | July 30th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto acknowledges greetings from traders along Rabai Road in Burururu on July 23, 2021. [Rebecca Nduku/DPPS, Standard]

The Political Chessboard has okayed Kalonzo Musyoka, the enduring Ukambani political honcho, to print and distribute his 2022 one-point agenda of sinking William Ruto’s State House dream.

Unsurprisingly, this has been the goalmouth of politics for as long as I can remember-it’s only that Mr Kalonzo is downright honest with us.

He is actively passing a political statement that the rest passively proselytise during political gatherings. They tell us that Ruto’s bottom-up strategy cannot work, is a decoy, and a very bad idea-but they fail to give us an alternative.

The Political Chessboard is allergic to this old-fashioned politics of sabotage. Eleanor Roosevelt opines: “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events, while small minds discuss people.”

We must acknowledge that the political earth in 2022 is harder than post-Moi and Kibaki eras. 2022 will be the end of an error for all presidential hopefuls who had qualified for the same in 2002.

KEEP READING

 Bottom-up and trickle down may mean many things, but Alice Wahome lays it on the line

 Why DP Ruto’s bottom-up economic approach is dishonest

 DP Ruto triggers a storm with 'bottom-up' plan

 Scramble begins as Mount Kenya vote up for grabs in State House race

More painful is the fact that the generation that has votes today were toddlers in 2002, with the youngest voters born in 2004. They know not about telephone booths, political exile, or agrarian economies. They do not know our loyalty pledge. They don’t see the importance of standing still when the flag is being hoisted, neither are they nostalgic for patriotic songs.

They need better convincing than politics of sabotage and counter-attacks. These fashionistas are used to modelling where every model comes on stage one at a time, display their wares and exit. They prototype politics in those terms.

Unforgettably, Kalonzo has been a piece and a player in such political chess games. After 2005, his handsome star was shining brightest, brighter than that of Raila Odinga. Some opinion polling was used to rank the then young good-looking Kalonzo first among equals.

It was not long before Raila read the palms of the pollsters and discovered that their methodology was based on looks.

Raila and Co. then argued that the pollsters analysed lips, noses, faces and complexion of the 2007 presidential hopefuls—a methodical approach that landed Tinga far behind Kalonzo, Najib Balala and even Joe Nyaga, a self-proclaimed handsome man from my village. I think between 2002 and 2013 was an era of political handsomeness face-off.

As such, Raila’s plan in 2007 was first to tame Kalonzo through the ‘Pentagon’ and then fall PNU’s president Kibaki. See, the main agenda of politics is usually to replace a regime by kneeling its political high priest. Period! Kalonzo reviled the ‘Pentagon’, and his main goal was to frustrate Raila for betraying him with ODM-Kenya.

Actually, it was the reason Kalonzo, after splitting the opposition vote and seeing that he had achieved his goal, rushed to Kibaki, quickly negotiated to be second in command and then quickly turned to Raila and asked him: “Who is laughing now?” He reminded them that he had said all along that ‘atapita katikati yao’.

When Raila negotiated for prime minister, he and Kalonzo spent their entire coalition government tenure playing Tom and Jerry.

Fast-forward to 2013, Cord aimed at shutting down the ICC Ocampo Six, specifically UhuRuto, from ascending to power. Cord was a coalition of convenience - they had a common enemy.

Uhuru and Ruto, having a shared fate, realised during their trips to The Hague that they had to unite and live or perish separately. Their marriage of convenience saw them form Jubilee.

In 2017, Cord transformed into Nasa, whose blueprint was ‘kuwanasa hao’, and it missed its aim by a whisker.

Therefore, before we throw stones at Kalonzo, we must ask, what if he is right. What if the political futures of Kenya depend on the doctrine of crippling Ruto and turning his bottom-up strategy upside down? Think about it, ridiculously!

Dr Ndonye is an economist

RELATED VIDEOS

Wabunge 3 Tana River washinikiza wananchi kumuunga mkono Naibu Rais William Ruto | MBIU YA KTN (2)

Ruto asema katiba si lazima wakati huu, Kenya inahitaji kuboresha uchumi kuliko jambo lingine lolote

Karim Khan achukua kiapo cha afisi ya ICC, ana kibarua kikubwa kinachomsubiri

Share this story
Heavy policing: It’s hard a road to travel, but just keep moving
It appears I spoke too soon about the heavy policing on our roads. On Tuesday, I set off from Parklands before 5pm and used Outering Ring Road...
End Ugandans' reign of terror in Lake Victoria
Kenya and Uganda have been wrangling for years over their common boundary in Lake Victoria, including the location of islands.

OLYMPICS

Tough start for Kenyans in morning programme as track and field events start in Tokyo
Tough start for Kenyans in morning programme as track and field events start in Tokyo

STANDARD

By Bismarck Mutahi in Tokyo, Japan

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Jobless Kenyans shine by helping American students with homework

By Peter Kimani | 4 hours ago

Jobless Kenyans shine by helping American students with homework
Bottom-up and trickle down may mean many things, but Alice Wahome lays it on the line

By Peter Kimani | 4 hours ago

Bottom-up and trickle down may mean many things, but Alice Wahome lays it on the line
Heavy policing: It’s hard a road to travel, but just keep moving

By Peter Kimani | 4 hours ago

Heavy policing: It’s hard a road to travel, but just keep moving
End Ugandans' reign of terror in Lake Victoria

By Editorial | 11 hours ago

End Ugandans' reign of terror in Lake Victoria

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC