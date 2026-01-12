×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Survivors recall horror after building collapse in Karen, Nairobi

By Okumu Modachi | Jan. 12, 2026
Search and rescue are going on after a building partially collapse in Karen on January 10, 2026 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Survivors of a building collapse in Karen, Nairobi, on Saturday evening, have given chilling accounts of the moments when a routine workday turned into tragedy, leaving two of their colleagues dead and seven others injured.

Michael Mwago said he was mixing concrete on the top of the building when everything suddenly went wrong.

“The building twisted and came down as if it buried all of us,” he recalled.

From that moment, he said, he was shocked and became confused as the structure collapsed beneath them, burying some of them alive.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mwago was fortunate to survive, though metal bars pinned his legs.

“By God’s grace, God helped me," he said

He said two of his colleagues were buried under concrete and died instantly, while others suffered broken limbs and severe injuries. 

“They were carried by ambulance and taken to the hospital,” he said, adding that at one point they were told to wait for help, but the ambulances were delayed in arriving.

Search and rescue are going on after a building partially collapse in Karen on January 10, 2026 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Two workers escaped unhurt after managing to get out from the side of another floor that was not affected by the collapse.

The National Disaster Management Unit Director, Dancun Ochieng', who led the rescue operations, said the injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, with two critically ill. 

He said investigations had been launched to determine the cause of the tragedy. 

“This is an accident," he said. “We will determine the cause, and if anybody is found culpable, they will be answerable to the law."

Oscar Kwemoi, another survivor, who had been bandaged on his left leg, said they were almost finishing the day's task when the building suddenly crumbled.

“It turned and fell, trapping us underneath,” he said. Those on the ground rushed to help, cutting through metal bars to rescue the trapped workers. 

“The building crashed all at once; we found ourselves covered underneath,” he said.

Kwemoi said he is grateful to be alive but devastated by the loss of a close friend. “I have lost my very close friend, like my own brother,” he said. 

He described how the structure fell while they were working on the second floor on the gutter beam. 

Debris struck his friend on the head and ribs, killing him instantly.

Simon Seno echoed the shock shared by many survivors: “We were just up there working and mixing concrete when suddenly we found ourselves on the ground,” he said. 

The tragedy comes barely a week after a similar incident occurred in South C, claiming the lives of two security guards manning the building under construction.

Authorities have largely been blamed for the incidents, bringing the construction authorising agencies into sharp scrutiny.

"This is very unfortunate that a second building has collapsed just when we are investigating courses fo collapsed building in South C," lamented Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Patrick Analo.

"You can clearly see there is no signage as required by the law to show who the developer is, who the project engineer and contractor are," he added.

Mr. Analo further observed that what had collapsed was the formwork as the workers tried to cast a slab.

"The law requires that when you have a slab, you must have it inspected first. It appears that was not done," he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Building Collapse In Karen National Disaster Management Unit Director Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Collapsed Building In South C
.

Latest Stories

Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Voters should punish politicians who disappear after winning polls
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
25 mins ago
Allegations of US involvement in Iran protests not unfounded
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
25 mins ago
Ngugi's failed socialist dream and the way forward for Kenya
Opinion
By Githieya Kimari
25 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
By David Odongo 25 mins ago
Eliud Owalo's State House bid: Ruto's rival or hidden card?
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
By Mike Kihaki 25 mins ago
The curse of the pioneer CBE class: A journey marked by uncertainty
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
By Kamau Muthoni 25 mins ago
Why you can pay dearly for giving wrong facts about your cover
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
By Marion Kithi and Harold Odhiambo 25 mins ago
ODM big split? Two top officials skip key meeting called by Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved