×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Boost for Shujaa and Lionesses ahead of Los Angeles Olympic Games preps

By Washington Onyango | Jan. 9, 2026
Patrick Odongo (Left) of Kenya Shujaa avoid a tackle from Carlos Matematema of Zimbabwe during the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament at Nyayo National Stadium on October 12, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams, Shujaa and the Lionesses, have received a timely lift as they begin their long road to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The boost comes at a moment when players from both teams are laying early plans, sharpening their fitness, and focusing on consistency after mixed results in recent seasons.

For Shujaa, the focus is on building a settled group that can compete strongly over the next four years. Captain Samuel Asati has emerged as a key figure in this journey, not only as a leader on the pitch but also as a voice guiding younger players coming into the system.

The team has a blend of experienced players and fresh talent, and the aim is to create a strong unit that can grow together through the Olympic cycle.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Lionesses, under the leadership of captain Sheila Chajira, are also looking ahead with renewed belief. Chajira has been central to the team’s progress in recent years, helping the side gain confidence on the international stage.

With more players getting exposure in top-level tournaments, the Lionesses are keen to close the gap with stronger teams and turn close losses into wins.

The immediate focus for Shujaa and the Lionesses is the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament, scheduled for February 14 and 15 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Playing at home gives the players a chance to perform in front of Kenyan fans,  something that always brings extra motivation. The tournament also marks the start of their push to qualify for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, a key pathway towards Olympic qualification.

Beyond the immediate competitions, there is a shared dream within both camps. Players are open about their ambition to go beyond just qualifying for the Olympics.

The talk within the teams is about competing strongly and, if possible, challenging for Kenya’s first-ever team medal at the Olympic Games. While that goal is still far away, the belief is slowly growing.

This renewed confidence has been strengthened by the support that has come later in the build-up.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has awarded Shujaa and the Lionesses an International Olympic Committee scholarship worth USD 50,000. The funding will run from January until 2028, covering the full Olympic cycle.

Speaking during the award ceremony, NOCK Secretary General John Ogolla congratulated the players and praised their commitment.

He said NOCK believes in both teams and sees the scholarship as an early step in preparing for Los Angeles 2028. Ogolla added that the goal is not just to take part, but to compete strongly on the world’s biggest stage.

Team captains Samuel Asati and Sheila Chajira welcomed the support and thanked NOCK for standing with the players. They said the backing will help the teams stay focused and motivated as they work towards their Olympic dream.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Rugby Africa Women’s Cup National Olympic Committee of Kenya Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Nyayo Stadium
.

Latest Stories

Diaz scores again as hosts Morocco beat Cameroon to reach AFCON semis
Diaz scores again as hosts Morocco beat Cameroon to reach AFCON semis
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Recalled Ndiaye takes Senegal past 10-man Mali into AFCON semis
Football
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Joho uses Raila 'birthday' to boost political capital
Politics
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shock as thousands sit exams years too early
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Shock as thousands sit exams years too early
Ogamba: Straight As increase as boys outshine girls in 11 subjects
By Stephen Rutto 2 hrs ago
Ogamba: Straight As increase as boys outshine girls in 11 subjects
Kabarak retains KCSE crown as regional schools excel in exams
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kabarak retains KCSE crown as regional schools excel in exams
Sub-county schools outshine county rivals in KCSE as government day-wing plan stalls
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Sub-county schools outshine county rivals in KCSE as government day-wing plan stalls
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved