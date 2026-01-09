Boost for Shujaa and Lionesses ahead of Los Angeles Olympic Games preps

Patrick Odongo (Left) of Kenya Shujaa avoid a tackle from Carlos Matematema of Zimbabwe during the 2025 Safari Sevens Tournament at Nyayo National Stadium on October 12, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams, Shujaa and the Lionesses, have received a timely lift as they begin their long road to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The boost comes at a moment when players from both teams are laying early plans, sharpening their fitness, and focusing on consistency after mixed results in recent seasons.

For Shujaa, the focus is on building a settled group that can compete strongly over the next four years. Captain Samuel Asati has emerged as a key figure in this journey, not only as a leader on the pitch but also as a voice guiding younger players coming into the system.

The team has a blend of experienced players and fresh talent, and the aim is to create a strong unit that can grow together through the Olympic cycle.

The Lionesses, under the leadership of captain Sheila Chajira, are also looking ahead with renewed belief. Chajira has been central to the team’s progress in recent years, helping the side gain confidence on the international stage.

With more players getting exposure in top-level tournaments, the Lionesses are keen to close the gap with stronger teams and turn close losses into wins.

The immediate focus for Shujaa and the Lionesses is the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament, scheduled for February 14 and 15 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Playing at home gives the players a chance to perform in front of Kenyan fans, something that always brings extra motivation. The tournament also marks the start of their push to qualify for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, a key pathway towards Olympic qualification.

Beyond the immediate competitions, there is a shared dream within both camps. Players are open about their ambition to go beyond just qualifying for the Olympics.

The talk within the teams is about competing strongly and, if possible, challenging for Kenya’s first-ever team medal at the Olympic Games. While that goal is still far away, the belief is slowly growing.

This renewed confidence has been strengthened by the support that has come later in the build-up.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has awarded Shujaa and the Lionesses an International Olympic Committee scholarship worth USD 50,000. The funding will run from January until 2028, covering the full Olympic cycle.

Speaking during the award ceremony, NOCK Secretary General John Ogolla congratulated the players and praised their commitment.

He said NOCK believes in both teams and sees the scholarship as an early step in preparing for Los Angeles 2028. Ogolla added that the goal is not just to take part, but to compete strongly on the world’s biggest stage.

Team captains Samuel Asati and Sheila Chajira welcomed the support and thanked NOCK for standing with the players. They said the backing will help the teams stay focused and motivated as they work towards their Olympic dream.