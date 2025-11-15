Lofty goals as NOC-K set in motion Kenya's journey to LA2028

NOC-K male athlete's representative and two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge during the Road to LA28 seminar in Machakos on November 14, 2025. [NOC-K Media]

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) outlined its objectives for the 2028 Olympic Games during a three-day federation presidents and secretaries’ seminar that also served as the launch for Kenya’s road to LA2028.

NOC-K convened the meeting to deliberate and map out Kenya’s plan that will lead to eventual success at the summer games.

An increased number of disciplines and athletes, a minimum of 10 gold medals and more team sports stood out as NOC-K’s main objectives in its ambitious goals ahead of the games that will be held from July 14 to 30, 2028, in Los Angeles, USA.

The national body is seeking to increase Kenya’s gold by six, up from the four medals won at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In Paris, Kenya topped Africa’s medal ranking with a total of 11 medals, and if the goal of 10 gold medals is realised, then the country will be among the top performers at the Los Angeles games.

In its projection, NOC-K hopes to field at least 104 athletes, with athletics, Kenya’s most successful sport, taking the lion’s share of about 56 slots.

They are also looking at having both the men’s and women’s rugby 7s teams qualify for the quadrennial and the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers. Should Shujaa, Kenya Lioness and Malkia Strikers qualify, then the three will have 13 players each in their respective teams.

NOC-K is keen to have Kenya maintain the teams that were at last year’s games and also feature new sports such as tennis, women’s hockey and baseball, though president Shadrack Maluki challenged all federations to work hard and ensure that their athletes qualify for the event.

“The message I have for the federations is to work hard because we have a lot to do. We need to work extra hard and have more team sports in LA28,” Maluki said.

Global icon and two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge also urged all administrators to put in the work ahead of the games due to the fact that there are no big or small federations.

“We must treat all federations as equal because the moment we start to put one federation high, it kills teamwork and morale of other federations. Every federation should work hard to make sure that they set their visions and work on them,” Kipchoge said.

He underscored that with hard work and clear vision, all sports can succeed and be at the top.

“We are equal, the only thing is to work hard, walk the talk and make sure that we set the goals and work on those goals, and they should be long-term, not short-term. It’s not all about four years to LA but the next eight years to 2032," said Kipchoge.

With the government and NOC-K promising support for federations through the qualification process, Kenya’s first team sport at the Olympics, hockey, could make a return to the most prestigious stage for any athlete.

The women’s national hockey team is one of NOC-K’s LA2028 prospects, which means that if the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) gets down to work and prepares the team well for the qualifiers, the country’s hockey will be back on the global stage.

Hockey is one of the few team sports that have made it to the Olympics. The men’s national team was once revered globally, having featured in several editions of the games, with their last appearance being the 1988 games held in Seoul, South Korea.

Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya assured the federations of the government’s commitment to sports and support through the qualification process.

“We want to make sure that we send a good team, and that requires investment and us (government) supporting the various federations in making sure that they do the scouting, camping and training. We will be there and actually make sure that we send a team with high level of integrity,” CS Mvurya said

He emphasised that the government has long-term and medium-term plans, and the support will cut across all disciplines.

“We have long-term and medium-term plans, but what I want to assure Kenyans and all sports stakeholders is that in our plan we will take care of all our disciplines to make sure that they have a good training place and a good competition area," Mvurya said.

Maluki, who doubles up as Kenya Judo Federation president and Africa Judo Union (AJU) chairman, reiterated that sports administrators should put aside their differences and focus on working for the betterment of the sports and athletes.

“You know that we have just come from elections that did us more harm than good. Divisions arose, but this is about sports, and without cohesion, being together, and working as a team, then we will not achieve anything, and the people that will feel the pinch are the athletes,” he added.

He underlined that the athletes are the core of sports, and without them there would be no federations, and so their interests come first. Maluki and his team are also keen to have basketball 3X3, both men and women, qualify for the Olympics.