Men urged to stop burdening women traders with household expenses

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Kenyatta University lecturer Ramadhan Abdul during training for women traders in Karachuonyo Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

Men have been urged to share household financial responsibilities and avoid placing the burden entirely on their wives who run small-scale businesses.

During a training that brought together more than 600 small-scale women traders in Karachuonyo Constituency, it was discovered that financial responsibilities are a major obstacle to the survival of businesses in the area.

The training organised by Kenyatta University lecturer Dr Ramadhan Abdul, was aimed at empowering women to improve their livelihoods using business.

Majority of the women complained that when they start engaging in businesses, their husbands abandon financial responsibilities, a situation that leads to the collapse of their businesses.

Eunice Omuga, a trader from Kendu Bay, said many women were suffering in their efforts to stabilise their businesses.

“Women in business are burdened with the responsibilities of buying everything in the house, including a spoon. This depletes profit and even capital, leading to collapse of business,” Omuga said.

Dr Abdul has begun training small-scale women traders to cushion them from the tribulations.

He urged men to leaving financial responsibilities to their wives.

“Husbands should not burden their wives with domestic financial responsibilities. This will cushion the women from expenditure which may kill their businesses,” Dr Abdul said.

He also urged the women to avoid overloading their business with unnecessary expenditure.

“For example, buying clothes or household items because a fellow woman has bought one is wrong. Such expenditure made from your business may kill the business,” Adul said.

The lecturer who is vying for the Karachuonyo parliamentary seat, urged the traders to live within their means to ensure the survival of their businesses.

He gave each of the small-scale traders Sh1,000 to boost their stock and cushion them from borrowing money from shylocks on a daily basis.

“These traders have decried the tribulations they undergo in the hands of shylocks after borrowing as little as Sh500 which they refund with interet. I have given them the money to improve their stock,” Ramadhan said.

The university don said he was providing the traders with knowledge as a corporate social responsibility to improve economic growth in Karachuonyo.

“Business is a key driver of our economy and it has employed many people. It must be promoted by empowering women who are the majority players,” Dr Abdul said.

Beatrice Ojwang, a trader, said the knowledge acquired will help them tackle challenges in running business.

“Lack of knowledge on how to differentiate between capital and profit affects our business adversely. This gap has been addressed in this training,” said Ojwang.

Amina Atieno, said the knowledge on record keeping will improve her capacity in business.

“I have not been keeping records but what I have learnt will enhance my business,” Atieno said.