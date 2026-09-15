Ruto to opposition: You have no plan to lead Kenya

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President William Ruto speaking after during inspection of Dhogoye Bridge in Bondo, Siaya County on Tuesday, Septermber 15. [Michael Mute, Standard].

President William Ruto has accused opposition politicians of lacking unity and vision, saying they are “speaking in tongues” instead of offering Kenyans an alternative plan for governing the country.

Ruto made the remarks on Tuesday, September 15, while touring Siaya County as part of a four-day development tour of the Nyanza region.

“They have no unity. They are now speaking in tongues. They are stuck in one-term and must-go slogans,” Ruto observed, accusing rival political camps of focusing on titles, insults and slogans rather than policy.

The remarks come as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), once led by the late Raila Odinga, remains divided over its political direction following Odinga's death in October 2025.

A faction led by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga supports Ruto's re-election bid under the broad-based government arrangement, while Governor James Orengo's Linda Mwananchi faction opposes the arrangement and has called for Ruto's removal from office.

Ruto described the broad-based government as the only political formation with the capacity to unite the country and plan for its transformation.

“The broad-based government is the only formation with the capacity to unite the nation, plan for the transformation of the country and have a vision,” he said.

He described rival formations as personality-driven political camps without plans to address the country's current needs.

“The nation is not going to gamble with people doing trial and error. We have a plan for our nation and a vision to carry Kenya into the future,” Ruto explained.

“People of Kenya will not gamble,” he warned.

The remarks carry political weight in Siaya, an ODM stronghold where Ruto is seeking to expand his support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Siaya stop came during an inspection of the Dhogoye Bridge in Bondo, a crossing that has missed deadlines since 1975.

Ruto pledged that the bridge would be complete by February 2027.

“By February 2027, the bridge should be complete,” Ruto pledged while inspecting the project in Usenge.

The crossing was initially designed to last 15 years but flooding has repeatedly disrupted its use.

A 2021 effort to replace it later stalled, leaving concrete pillars abandoned in the water, according to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The replacement is designed as a five-span, 200-metre structure capable of withstanding rising water levels in Lake Victoria.

Ruto also announced a Sh10 billion plan for the blue economy in Nyanza, covering fish production research and technology in Kabonyo, fish landing sites, ferry transport on Lake Victoria and a rescue centre.

Sh1.5 billion will go towards fish landing sites, he added.

“Nyanza region will never be left behind again,” Ruto told residents.

The President also announced Sh32 billion for five new roads covering 400 kilometres in Siaya County.

He said construction of the 500-kilometre Lake Victoria ring road, estimated to cost Sh75 billion, would begin in November.

Ruto said the Government had also set aside Sh28 billion for 10,000 affordable houses, 20 markets and 8,000 hostels in Siaya, including facilities in universities and technical and vocational education and training institutions.

The Siaya visit followed Ruto's stop in Kisumu on Sunday, where he launched the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Project and announced Sh20 billion for road projects in the city.

The four-day tour covers the Nyanza region, with Ruto also scheduled to visit Homa Bay and Migori as the Government outlines development projects across the region.