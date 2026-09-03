Group rejects plans to construct nuclear power plant in Nyanza

Audio By Vocalize

Concerned Citizens of Kenya group addresses journalists over plans to construct a nuclear power plant in Nyanza at Tom Mboya Mausoleum in Rusinga Island. [James Omoro, Standard]

A group of professionals have rejected plans by the government to establish a Sh500 billion nuclear power plant in Nyanza.

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) aims to bridge Kenya's critical electricity deficit through the construction of the plant. This will be achieved by providing stable baseload power for industrialization and advancing the nation's Vision 2030 goals.

NuPEA recently told the Senate that the plant will create between 5,000 and 12,000 jobs during construction.

The authority plans to establish the nuclear power plant along the shore of Lake Victoria.

NuPEA has identified eight sites for proposed construction of the plant. They include Ugambe, Sirongo, Liunda, Manywanda , Osindo, Nyangoye, Dagamoyo and Kanyawayaga in Siaya County.

But professionals organised under a group dubbed Concerned Citizens of Kenya have opposed construction of the plant over health concerns.

They claimed that the project may trigger cancer risks, long-term damage to the heart, lungs, thyroid, brain, and immune system.

Concerned Citizens of Kenya Co-ordinator, Prof Medo Misama, claimed that the plant will lead to pollution of Lake Victoria, a situation which will predispose residents to health issues related to nuclear waste.

“Lake Victoria is the main source of livelihood for our people and livestock. Pollution of water in Lake Victoria will have a horrendous impact on our lives as a people and our livestock,” Misama said.

Prof Misama argued that nuclear waste will also affect fish in Lake Victoria.

“Victory Farms which is the chief supplier and exporter of fish in Kenya, undertakes fish farming in Lake Victoria. Nuclear waste will also affect the fish and this will cause serious economic ramifications,” he added.

He said establishment of a nuclear plant requires a 50km radius space without human settlement.

Prof Misama claimed that the plant will lead to serious displacement of thousands of families from their homes.

“Nyanza region does not have adequate land where you can get a space of 50km radius without human settlement. Constructing the plant in this region means serious displacement of families,” he said.

He accused some leaders in Nyanza region of ulterior motives for supporting establishment of the plant.

Prof Misama said some people were interested in selling land at exorbitant prices without considering the health of the locals.

He said Kenya was not ready for nuclear technology.

“The disadvantages of the nuclear plant outweigh its advantages to the people of Nyanza. Truth be told, Kenya is not ready for nuclear technology,” he added.

The Chairman of Concerned Citizens of Kenya, Prof Paul Achola urged the government to shelve plans to construct the nuclear plant in Nyanza.

“The bi-products of generating nuclear waste are very difficult to handle because they are not biodegradable. Let the government stop that plan,” Prof Achola said.

He claimed that the project will disrupt people’s relations and social lives by displacing Nyanza residents 50km from their settlements.

“If they destroy Lake Victoria with nuclear waste, where are the people of Nyanza going to earn a living? This is a serious matter and they should stop constructing the plant,” Prof Achola said.