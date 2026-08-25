Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Six-month power outage cripples businesses, health services in Rachuonyo

By James Omoro | Aug. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The maternity wing closed at Chuth Ber Health Centre in Homa Bay County due to power outage. [James Omoro, Standard]

More than 300 traders at Akwakra trading centre in Homa Bay County have decried a power outage that has lasted for more than six months.

The trading centre located in Rachuonyo North Sub-county has not had electricity since February 2026.

The prolonged power outage has affected traders who depend on electricity to do their business.

Julius Adero, a welder, is one of the entrepreneurs who have been forced to temporarily close their business due to the power outage.

Adero lamented that he has not done any work ever since a transformer that used to supply electricity in the area malfunctioned.

He said Kenya Power Company removed the transformer for repair two months ago but have not returned it.

“The transformer was removed immediately; it developed a problem and Kenya Power officials promised to return it in two months. The sad story is that we are still in darkness,” Adero said.

Electricity poles where a transformer was removed after it became faulty at Chuth Ber Health Centre in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The trader expressed concerns that the situation had rendered him jobless.

“Today, I am jobless because of the power outage. I can neither pay school fees for my children nor meet family needs because of this problem,” he added.

Business operators dealing in cold storage have also been forced to close.

The power outage has adversely affected health services in the area.

Chuth Ber Health Centre cannot operate optimally due to the power outage.

The health facility cannot store vaccines, a situation that has made it impossible for children to get immunisation while the maternity section has to be closed at night.

Victor Oduor, a nursing officer at the health centre said the power outage has paralysed some operations.

“Our maternity section cannot operate at night and we cannot store vaccines due to lack of electricity. We have followed up with Kenya Power in vain,” Oduor said.

The traders called on the government to intervene in the matter and have electricity restored to the area.

“We are appealing to the government to intervene in this matter to rescue us from the problems affecting us,” Peter Onyango, a trader.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Akwakra Trading Centre Rachuonyo Power Outage Kenya Power Chuth Ber Health Centre
.

Latest Stories

Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
Inside Sh1b NCIC strategy to ensure peaceful elections
National
By Okumu Modachi
3 hrs ago
Leadership: The tomorrow that youths were promised is today
Opinion
By Flavier Momanyi
3 hrs ago
Africa's aviation opportunity is real, but margins remain brutal
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Murder in family: Tragedy of bitter divorce, prime property row and two city murders
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Varsities shoulder burden of Ruto's failed funding model as freshers report
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
By Benard Sanga 3 hrs ago
How magadi firm shutdown threatens jobs, manufacturers and water sector
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
'They want our land': Mother, daughter, son claim plot behind Mutiso murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved