Six-month power outage cripples businesses, health services in Rachuonyo

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The maternity wing closed at Chuth Ber Health Centre in Homa Bay County due to power outage. [James Omoro, Standard]

More than 300 traders at Akwakra trading centre in Homa Bay County have decried a power outage that has lasted for more than six months.

The trading centre located in Rachuonyo North Sub-county has not had electricity since February 2026.

The prolonged power outage has affected traders who depend on electricity to do their business.

Julius Adero, a welder, is one of the entrepreneurs who have been forced to temporarily close their business due to the power outage.

Adero lamented that he has not done any work ever since a transformer that used to supply electricity in the area malfunctioned.

He said Kenya Power Company removed the transformer for repair two months ago but have not returned it.

“The transformer was removed immediately; it developed a problem and Kenya Power officials promised to return it in two months. The sad story is that we are still in darkness,” Adero said.

Electricity poles where a transformer was removed after it became faulty at Chuth Ber Health Centre in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The trader expressed concerns that the situation had rendered him jobless.

“Today, I am jobless because of the power outage. I can neither pay school fees for my children nor meet family needs because of this problem,” he added.

Business operators dealing in cold storage have also been forced to close.

The power outage has adversely affected health services in the area.

Chuth Ber Health Centre cannot operate optimally due to the power outage.

The health facility cannot store vaccines, a situation that has made it impossible for children to get immunisation while the maternity section has to be closed at night.

Victor Oduor, a nursing officer at the health centre said the power outage has paralysed some operations.

“Our maternity section cannot operate at night and we cannot store vaccines due to lack of electricity. We have followed up with Kenya Power in vain,” Oduor said.

The traders called on the government to intervene in the matter and have electricity restored to the area.

“We are appealing to the government to intervene in this matter to rescue us from the problems affecting us,” Peter Onyango, a trader.