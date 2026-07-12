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Ruto, Oburu lead Sh21 million funds drive in aid of Gem widows

By Noel Nabiswa | Jul. 12, 2026
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ODM party leader Oburu Oginga and Interior PS Raymond Omollo during a funds drive at Chiga Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town constituency on July 12, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

More than Sh21 million was raised during a funds drive in aid of widows in Gem Constituency, Siaya County, on Saturday, with President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga giving the highest contributions.

The funds drive held at Barkolare drew hundreds of residents, political leaders, religious leaders and professionals who gathered to mobilise resources for widows through an economic empowerment programme.

President Ruto made the highest contribution of Sh10 million, which was delivered on his behalf by Oburu, who gave Sh2 million.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo donated Sh1 million.

By the close of the event, organisers announced that they had raised more than Sh21 million, with contributions continuing to come in from leaders and well-wishers committed to supporting widows.

The funds will be channeled towards programmes intended to improve the economic well-being of widows through income-generating projects, financial empowerment initiatives and community-based support programmes.

The funds drive demonstrated the continued role of leaders and the community in mobilising resources for vulnerable groups to address social and economic challenges. Organisers said the funds will help expand existing empowerment programmes and create opportunities for beneficiaries to engage in sustainable income-generating activities.

Organisers expressed gratitude to all contributors, saying the overwhelming response would enable them to reach more widows and strengthen programmes aimed at improving household incomes and promoting financial independence.

The funds will go towards supporting empowerment initiatives, including small businesses, savings groups and other community projects designed to improve the quality of life for widows and their families.

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Related Topics

Gem Widows President William Ruto ODM Leader Oburu Oginga Interior PS Raymond Omollo
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