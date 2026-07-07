Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Cleaners dump garbage in Kendu Bay town to protest delayed salaries

By James Omoro | Jul. 7, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Cleaners dumped garbage in Kendu Bay Town to demand salary arrears on July 7, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

Police and residents of Kendu Bay town clashed as cleaners protested against delayed pay.

The chaos paralysed business in the town on Tuesday morning.

The cleaners dumped garbage in various parts of the town on Monday and Tuesday to express their dissatisfaction with delayed pay.

Police intervened to contain the chaos and arrested a man suspected of being the ringleader in dumping the garbage.

However, the man attempted to resist the arrest and was backed by residents, saying the cleaners were demanding their rights.

Police shot in the air and lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the residents.

Nobody was injured in the fracas.

Cleaners who spoke to journalists blamed the Homa Bay County government for their woes.

The situation in Kendu Bay Town after cleaners dumped garbage on the road on July 7, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

The cleaners said the contractor who recruited them had not paid their salaries for 12 months after the county government failed to meet the end of the bargain.

“The county government has failed to explain the reasons for our pay delay, although we have not been paid for many months,” said Moses Owili, cleaner.

The cleaners were angered after the county government hired another group of cleaners on casual basis.

George Akal said the cleaners gave the county government an ultimatum of three days to pay them, failure to which they would paralyse businesses in Kendu Bay market.

“What we want is our pay arrears and nothing else,” Akal said.

The market chairperson Sarah Adhiambo said the cleaners’ grievances should be addressed urgently for normalcy to return to the town.

“This issue is affecting business in this town adversely. It should be addressed quickly,” Adhiambo said.

Homa Bay Water and Evironment CECM John Agili attributed the problem to normal pending bills.

Dr Agili admitted that the county had not paid the contractor who hired the cleaners.

“Like every government has pending bills, the contractor who hired the cleaners has not been paid. We have engaged the Department of Finance to handle their issue,” he said.

He said the county government recruited new casual labourers to clean the town.

“We have recruited casual workers to clean the town as a remedy to keep the town clean,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kendu Bay Town Cleaners Protests Homa Bay County Evironment CECM John Agili
.

Latest Stories

Kenya urged to scale AI beyond pilot projects
Kenya urged to scale AI beyond pilot projects
Enterprise
By Noel Nabiswa
2 hrs ago
IM banks on communities in new entrepreneurship drive
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
High Court declares Kenya's envoys pay structure unconstitutional
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Report to Prison: Court Upholds Kerich Jail Term
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Report to Prison: Court Upholds Kerich Jail Term
UDA deploys Mbeere North script in Ol-Kalou
By Jacob Ochiro 5 hrs ago
UDA deploys Mbeere North script in Ol-Kalou
Ruto's university mess amid record intake
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Ruto's university mess amid record intake
Linda Mwananchi to Unveil Sifuna's Running Mate
By Obare Osinde 5 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi to Unveil Sifuna's Running Mate
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved