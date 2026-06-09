CS Mbadi launches the construction of roads in Migori

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CS John Mbadi presides over the launch of the construction of the Kanyawanga-Kwoyo-Dede-Rapogi-Awendo road in Migori. [Courtesy, X]

Residents living in the interior parts of Awendo and Nyatike Constituencies in Migori County can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government launched the construction of two roads that are aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting trade within the region

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, John Mbadi, who led in launching the construction of ‎Kanyawanga-Kwoyo-Dede-Rapogi-Awendo Road and Othoo-Got Kachola Road to bitumen standard, said the roads were key in opening up the region and strengthening its economy.

He underscored their importance, saying that once completed, the roads would improve access to essential services, ease transportation, and boost economic opportunities.

“I am happy. If you find that a road has been tendered, it takes two to three years for the processing of tender documents for the contractors to be on the road. This time around, that is not there. We placed roads in the budget, and it took a short time. The contractors are already here and are ready for work,” CS Mbadi said.

The CS who rallied Nyanza residents behind President William Ruto told leaders to place their interests aside and focus on development.

He highlighted that the government was focused on ensuring that the Nyanza region received more development projects.

“What our people want is development. It is in President Ruto’s regime that Migori has received the most projects,” CS Mbadi remarked.

Mbadi was accompanied by leaders who include Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko, Awendo MP Walter Owino, Nyando MP Jared Okello, Kuria East MP Maisori Kitayama, Suna West MP Peter Masara, and Uriri MP Mark Nyamita.

Governor Ayacko echoed Mbadi’s sentiments, saying that leaders needed to work together to ensure that locals got the development they deserved.

“Development is something that needs working together,” Governor Ayacko said.

He thanked several MPs in Migori County for always ensuring they put heads together with his administration whenever they wanted to start development projects in their constituencies.

Moreover, the governor told Nyanza people to unite and register as voters in preparation for the 2027 elections.

MP Owino, who thanked Mbadi and the president for the ‎Kanyawanga-Kwoyo-Dede-Rapogi-Awendo Road, whose construction was launched on June 7, 2026, said his constituents living in places where the road passes would no longer have to travel and only meet tarmac roads in main shopping centres.

“To get to a tarmac road, one had to go all the way to Kokuro Centre or Ranen Shopping Centre. My people will now have a tarmac road. This project is a game-changer,” Mr Owino said.

According to the legislator, when he requested the president to fund the road, he did that and instructed the CS to allocate funds meant for its construction.

While listing various projects being done in his constituency, Owino said it was through the broad-based government that they have received major development projects in Nyanza.

MP Okello and MP Kitayama said the government would launch more development projects in the Nyanza region.

“Today we have launched roads here that are going to help you,” Okello said.

Locals hailed the development, saying the roads will provide faster and safer routes.

“Accessing health facilities and markets was difficult due to the bad roads we had, especially during rainy seasons. The road, when complete, will help end these challenges,” Markel Odongo, a resident of Dede Village, said.

Locals are expected to be employed during the construction of the roads.

Owino told contractors working on the Kanyawanga-Kwoyo-Dede-Rapogi-Awendo Road to employ people from within.

He said they would organise and provide locals who don’t have criminal records to be part of those employed in the road construction project.