MCA who gave fake divorce papers to woo wife is buried

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The late MCA Peter Kaula, whose widow revealed how he used false information to seduce her, making her leave university education in the United States to marry him. [James Omoro, Standard]

He was barely known during his stint as the Wang’chieng ward Member County Assembly. But Peter Kaula has gained publicity after his demise.

They say love is a game of selling hope to women, but Kaula just went an extra mile. He duped his younger wife into marrying him by presenting her divorce papers.

Susan Akinyi, the wife of the late MCA, has revealed how the deceased presented to her a divorce document to convince her to marry him.

While eulogising her late husband, Susan stunned mourners as she recounted her late husband’s covert operation that swept her off her feet and prompted her to leave the posh life in USA to marry him.

Her story has exposed tricks men apply to hoodwink women into marriages. The story also revealed that many women are in their marriages or romantic relationships because of false information they were given by their spouses during the formative stages of their relationships.

Susan has been married to Kaula for more than 15 years. During Kaula’s lifetime, people never knew the difficulties Kaula went through to marry Susan.

But little did they know that seducing Susan into marriage was no walk in the park.

The disclosure came to light during Kaula’s burial. The burial took place at Rakwaro Village, Wang’chieng, in Karachuonyo Constituency.

She explained that when Kaula approached her for marriage, she became hesitant to accept his request.

Susan says she took a firm stance that she could not marry a man who was already married.

She argued that she did not want to wreck her fellow woman’s marriage.

“When Kaula wanted to marry me, I told him point-blank that I was not ready to be married as a second wife. I also informed him that I was not a home wrecker,” Susan said. The late Peter Kaula’s widow Susan Akinyi with Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi during the burial. [James Omoro, Standard]

However, being endowed with seduction skills, Kaula took time and thought of strategies of trapping Susan into marriage.

Being that Kaula’s physical appearance and age painted a picture of a man who was already married, he did not tell Susan that he was single. In order to be logically acceptable, he told her that he had had a wife, but they had divorced.

Susan demanded to see a divorce certificate to authenticate the divorce. Kaula never hesitated and ensured that he presented the divorce document to her.

“When we were still in America, Peter lied to me that he did not have a wife. He supported his statement by presenting a divorce document to me. He told me he had been left with only one child whom he told me to love,” Susan said.

That time, she was pursuing her second degree in nursing at an American University.

When she got convinced, she stopped her university education and travelled with Kaula back home in Wang’chieng.

On her arrival, she found a different story from what Kaula had told her before.

One of Kaula’s sisters in-law told asked her if she knew she had a co-wife. She was shocked to learn that she had been hoodwinked into a polygamous family she had objected to before.

“That day, there was a funeral here. Kaula’s sister-in-law pointed to me where my co-wife was. I was shocked, and I felt seriously disappointed. I thought of terminating my relationship with Kaula,” Susan said.

However, Kaula’s brothers and the entire family talked to her and persuaded her to stay in the marriage. What really encouraged her was the co-wife, who proved to be supportive of her.

“I wanted to quit this marriage, but my co-wife became very hospitable,” Susan said.

Kaula was the first MCA of the Wang’chieng location. He was elected in 2013 and served until 2022, when Victor Obuya took over.

During his tenure as MCA, Kaula is remembered for exposing misappropriation in the tarmacking of Gendia Kadongo Road.