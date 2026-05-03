Kabunde Airstrip expansion to boost trade, tourism

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Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay. [James Omoro, Standard]

Homa Bay County is banking on expansion of the Sh280 million Kabunde Airstrip to boost trade, tourism and air connectivity to other parts of the country.

Wycliffe Kadoya, the airstrip manager, says flight operations resumed in April following completion of most of the major works. When the renovation began in August 2025, the airstrip was closed for eight months.

The facility’s runway has been extended from 1.1km to 1.3Km, while the two taxways and apron have been rehabilitated. A new tarmac and other key infrastructure have also been installed, enabling the airstrip to handle bigger aircraft. Currently, the passenger terminal building is under construction and is set for completion in May 2027.

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) chairperson Caleb Kositany said the airstrip can handle one million passengers yearly, making Homa Bay a tourism and logistics hub. “This facility will improve connectivity and lift businesss in this region,” Mr Kositany said recently when he inspected the project.

Mr Kadoya says the upgrade of the airstrip will connect Homa Bay with other parts of the country, particularly tourist destinations.

“Tourists can fly from places like Maasai Mara to Kabunde,” he notes, adding that Homa Bay has witnessed a growing passenger traffic and an influx of travellers transiting to various destinations, making the project timely.

Currently, the airstrip serves a number of airlines including Renegade Air which flies to Kabunde three times a week.

During the launch of the resumption of flights at the airstrip, Renegade Air’s sales and marketing in-charge, Patrick Oketch, called on residents to support the airline’s operations in order to increase flight frequencies.

Mr Oketch said the airline will initially operate a Dash 8-100 aircraft with a capacity of 37 passengers between Kabunde and Wilson Airport three times a week - on Monday, Friday, and Sunday.

Renegade Air plane lands at Kabunde Airstrip in Homa Bay. [James Omoro, Standard]

The plane departs Wilson Airport at 1.00 pm, arriving at Kabunde 2.15pm. It then leaves Kabunde 2.45 pm, landing in Nairobi at 3.30pm.

One of the tourist attraction sites in Homa Bay is the Ruma National Park. The upgrade of Kabunde Airstrip is expected to increase the number of arrivals, both domestic and international, to the park.

Benson Limo, deputy warden at the park, termed the renovation of the airstrip a good move.

“This is a strategic facility. Tourists can fly from across Kenya to Kabunde and then travel by road to the park,” he says, noting that the park, located 6km from Homa Bay town, started as a sanctuary for the rare Ron antelope. But the park has a lot to offer tourists, he added.

Kabunde airstrip revamp is part of the government’s ambitious plan to step up connectivity in the Nyanza region and across the country.

In Migori, the upgrade of the Lichota Airstrip is expected to be completed this year, also marking a significant boost for tourism and trade across Nyanza and the wider western region.

Once fully renovated in December, the Migori facility will have the capacity to handle up to half a million passengers annually.

Barnabas Nyonda, the officer in charge of the airstrip, said the upgrade will elevate the facility from a Class C to a Class B status, transforming it into an international airport. The project, which began in September 2025, includes a Sh300 million terminal upgrade and an extension of the runway from 1.8km to 2km.

"The facility is expected to create jobs and stimulate overall economic growth in the western region and the country at large," said Mr Nyonda.